So, Did Emma & Mike Break Up For Good?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 10 of Love Is Blind follow. On March 4, Episode 12 of Love Is Blind Season 10 dropped, featuring the weddings of several couples — but out of the three who made it to the altar, one ended up saying “I don’t.” So, are Emma and Mike still together, or did they break up for good at the altar?

Emma and Mike’s relationship has been… a doozy. In the pods, Emma formed connections with Steven, Connor, and Mike — eventually choosing to commit to Mike. The chemistry was there between the two — however, their differing stances on having children proved to be a point of tension. Mike was adamant about wanting a family, but Emma (who was adopted) wasn’t sure about having kids due to not knowing her genetic history, as well as her own melanoma diagnosis.

Despite their disagreement, Emma and Mike continued with their relationship, meeting each other’s families and even making it to the altar at the end of Episode 11. At the wedding (in front of everyone, mind you), Mike expressed that he wanted to have children with Emma, but it was “not right of him” to make her feel like she had to make such a huge decision because of him. Emma then told Mike how much she valued their relationship and said “yes” to marrying him.

However, at the beginning of Episode 12, Mike ended up saying no to marrying Emma. The two spoke immediately after, with Mike saying that he needed “more assurance” that Emma wanted to start a family with him, going so far as to say that if she had told him that she wanted kids at the altar, he would’ve gone through with the marriage.

Are Emma & Mike broken up for good?

Despite the situation at the altar, the two seemed to end the episode on good terms. However, there isn’t much information on their current relationship status. At the time of publication, the two still follow each other on social media, but hopefully, the Love Is Blind reunion will give us some insight into where the couple stands.