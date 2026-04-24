Here’s Why Emma Chamberlain Is Ending The ‘Anything Goes’ Podcast (For Now)

It’s official: Emma Chamberlain is pressing pause on her podcast, Anything Goes. In her most recent episode, dropped on April 23, Chamberlain announced she’ll be taking a hiatus from the show — major news for a podcast that’s become a comfort listen for so many fans.

In the episode, Chamberlain opened up about her decision, saying, “This is ultimately a decision I’m making so that I can create more.” While she clarified multiple times that this is not a permanent goodbye, she made it clear that she’s not going anywhere, and that “it’s ultimately very positive.” Chamberlain explained that she’s felt frustrated for years because there’s so many things she wants to do in aspects of entertainment, and she simply hasn’t had the time.

Over the last six years, Anything Goes has been an intimate and unfiltered space where Chamberlain has shared her personal thoughts, stories, and general advice. But with this level of vulnerability and realness, there are plenty of pressures. In her announcement, Chamberlain hinted at the challenges of consistently producing content that she’s proud of — something many online creators are all too familiar with. For listeners who’ve been following her since the very beginning, the announcement was a complete surprise, but also completely understandable and relatable.

Chamberlain’s announcement taps into a larger conversation around burnout — for creators and her audience alike. Whether the pressure is creating content or staying on top of school work, expectations can quickly become overwhelming.

That being said, Chamberlain is not disappearing. Outside of Anything Goes, she’s been expanding her presence in entertainment and media, including projects like the recently released film Forbidden Fruits. A look at Chamberlain’s Instagram shows she’s remained active across different spaces. From her business ventures with Chamberlain Coffee to her modeling with high-fashion brands like Louis Vuitton, it’s clear this hiatus is more about shifting focus than stepping away from everything. Whether its fashion, collaborations, or business ventures, Chamberlain has built a brand that extends all over the entertainment landscape.

Fans, of course, have had plenty to say. Across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, fans are feeling everything from sadness to full support. Listeners are already flooding Chamberlain’s comments with how much the podcast means to them, and how excited they are to see where she’ll go from here. The overall response has been a mix of emotions — fans will miss the weekly episodes, but also want what’s best for Chamberlain and her career, even if it means temporarily saying goodbye to Anything Goes.

nobody speak to me. dni. anything goes with emma chamberlain on a haitus. doesn’t know when/if she’s coming back. — 𝑚𝑎𝑖 ✮ (@maisystewartyt) April 23, 2026

emma chamberlain taking an indefinite podcast break what am i gonna do tf ??! — bee (@umbeerubyjane) April 23, 2026

emma chamberlain ending anything goes wasn’t in my bingo cards for this year — diego🪽 ˚₊‧꒰ა❤︎໒꒱‧⁺｡ (@diegobedumb) April 24, 2026

For now, Anything Goes is on a break, but not necessarily over. Chamberlain made it clear this hiatus is not a permanent ending, and left the door open for a future return. And if the online reaction is any indication, her audience isn’t going anywhere — when she’s ready to come back, there’s no doubt fans will be ready to listen.