Emma Chamberlain & Peter McPoland Broke Up, & The Internet Is In Shambles

Emma Chamberlain has always used her podcast, Anything Goes, to be candid about her life, and her Nov. 13 episode proved to be no exception. In the episode “embracing being single,” Chamberlain detailed her breakup with musician Peter McPoland after two years together. And let’s just say, the internet is mourning the breakup with her.

Chamberlain and McPoland first began sparking dating rumors in June 2024 after several sightings together. Then, in July 2024, the couple was spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics and were photographed together (even having a picture taken alongside Chamberlain’s dad), seemingly confirming the relationship rumors. On the Nov. 13, 2025 episode of her podcast, though, Chamberlain discussed the amicable ending of her relationship with McPoland — along with why entering this new chapter of being single feels so important to her.

Chamberlain began the podcast by addressing her split with McPoland. “This was an incredibly serious relationship that was two years long. We really, deeply loved each other. The way it ended was so pleasant that I think that’s why I’m able to talk about it without crying right now,” shared Chamberlain. “It was mutual, we communicated, and got closure, and we’ve decided to remain friends. It was as perfect as a breakup could possibly be, but it’s still tough.”

In the episode, Chamberlain also discussed how she hasn’t been single much in her life, sharing that since she’s been 17, she’s been dating pretty consistently. “This time, I know I should be single for a little bit longer than 2 or 3 months. I think this time I need to be single for, like, a year,” she said.

Chamberlain shared that her cycle of immediately searching for the next person after a breakup often didn’t allow her to do the self-reflection she really needed. “I understand why I used to do that, and I understand why I can’t do that again,” she said. She also described how she’s “avoided singlehood” because of her ultimate goal in life: to get married and have a family. “I’m in pursuit of that partner and I think there’s a part of me that is really scared of that process.” Chamberlain also elaborated on how she’s “not as afraid of being single anymore.” “I’m actually kind of excited about it,” Chamberlain shared. “I’m sad, but I’m not as scared [as] I used to be.”

Chamberlain’s fans are happy that she seems to be in a good spot after the breakup, but they’re also devastated for her.

Despite Chamberlain’s chapter closing on her relationship with McPoland, she’s made a point to embrace singlehood and to enter it with excitement, an open mind, and an open heart. She said it best: “A romantic relationship can come in and enhance my life, but it’s not making my life.”