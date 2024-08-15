Emily & Alfie’s Relationship Timeline In ‘Emily In Paris,’ From Season 2 To Now

Bonjour, Emily! Everyone’s favorite Parisian marketing queen, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), is back. Emily in Paris returned for Season 4 Part 1 on Aug. 15, along with Emily’s complicated love life. Emily isn’t short on love interests, as Season 3 wrapped with Emily and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) finally coming together. But, if anyone has a fighting chance, it’s Alfie.

Emily and Alfie have had some great moments as a couple. After everything they’ve been through, it’s kind of hard not to root for them. Here’s a recap of everything that’s happened between Emily and Alfie up until this point. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 follow.

The Pair Didn’t Get Along At First

We first meet Alfie in Emily’s French class in Season 2. “Alfie. London” were his exact first words to her, but their introduction wasn’t exactly a meet-cute moment. The Cooper nickname came early, though.

Emily and Alfie became class partners and got assigned a profile assignment. Alfie was required by the company he works for to take the class and came off as the cocky Brit who was too cool to actually try. Alfie clearly didn’t buy into the fantasy of Paris being a romantic city, and Emily tried to prove home wrong. They didn’t exactly get along at first, but it wasn’t long before they started their Parisian romance.

Things Quickly Fall Apart

Things between Emily and Alfie got complicated quickly due to the love square (is that even a thing?) between them, Camille (Camille Razat), and Gabriel. During that time, Alfie learned Emily and Gabriel had history together, despite how short it was. Alfie admitted he started havinf feelings for Emily, and with her knowing she couldn’t have Gabriel, she stuck it out with Alfie.

Netflix

Then, we learned that Alfie stayed in Paris despite his work being done for Emily. She ended Season 2 unsure of everything: her love life, her job, and if she would even stay in Paris.

Who Does Emily Choose?

At the beginning of Season 3, Alfie and Emily were dating, but he had returned to London. They had a big fight right before he left, and weeks went by without them talking. Emily found out that Alfie returned to Paris to work for Antoine without telling her. She boldly eased her way back into his heart by singing “Alfie” in that super cute moment at the end of episode 2. Things went well between them for a while, but what’s Emily in Paris without a little drama?

After spending some time apart, Emily started questioning their relationship when she learned Alfie hadn’t told his family about her. After learning that Gabriel was proposing to Camille, Emily thought about what she wanted and who she wanted to be with.

Season 3 ended with Emily and Gabriel finally admitting to having feelings for each other, even though Gabriel was supposed to marry Camille. Alfie was, of course, heartbroken and seemed to be done with Emily for good.

In Season 4 Part 1, Alfie wanted nothing to do with Emily as he wanted them to keep their distance. However, after a misunderstanding at work, Emily desperately tries to get Alfie to support her during the “Love Is In The Air” campaign at the tennis match. Though he didn’t seem interested at first, Alfie shows up and the two decide that it would be in their best interest to remain friends.

Later on, Alfie realizes he still has feelings for Emily and confesses his love for her at the masquerade ball after enjoying a dance together. But unbeknownst to Alfie, the woman he confesses his feelings to is an Emily lookalike. He then sees the real Emily leaving the party with Gabriel.

So it seems like Emily and Alfie might be over for good, but we’ve learned to never say never when it comes to those two.