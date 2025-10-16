Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Were The Royal Couple Of The VS Fashion Show

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have been the A-List power couple ever since he famously brought his supermodel girlfriend a bag of Shake Shack cheeseburgers to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018. Seven years later and now married, Sprouse was just as supportive at this year’s show — gushing over Palvin in pink carpet interviews and loudly cheering her on from the seats.

Before Sprouse was in the picture, Palvin made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2012, returned to the show in 2018, and officially got her wings in 2019, becoming the first Hungarian Angel.

The couple met at a party in 2017 and made it Instagram official in June 2018, and the iconic burger delivery solidified them as a power couple in November 2018. After years of supporting each other on every red and pink carpet, from The Oscars to Milan Fashion Week, the couple announced their engagement in June 2023, and they married in July 2023 in Palvin’s home country of Hungary.

When it comes to his wife, Sprouse is all about big gestures. Last year, he walked the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show pink carpet holding giant cardboard cutouts of their french bulldog, Piggy Cow, and cat, Klaus Von Sprouse. And this year was no different — Sprouse was loud and proud as his wife stunned on the runway in her silky bronze ensemble.

🎥 10.15.25 | Dylan Sprouse cheers on Barbara Palvin Sprouse during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 in New York City.



In true proud husband fashion, Sprouse also took to Instagram to share his wife’s success in a heartfelt post — revealing that Palvin actually strutted down the runway despite having a broken foot. “Very proud of my angel tonight, the hard work you’ve put in, the diligence, the fact you had a broken foot,” he wrote. “Very proud husband. You’re the hardest worker I know. Congrats on the great show.”

Though there were no special deliveries or life-size cutouts this time around, Sprouse’s support was even more meaningful as he donned a yellow ribbon pin on his suit — a symbol for endometriosis awareness, a chronic and inflammatory disease affecting the uterus. Palvin has been vocal about her struggles with the disease after she underwent a surgery to relieve symptoms and prevent long-term complications of the disease in August. Sprouse brought a box of the pins on the pink carpet to hand out and spread awareness of the disease.

“She was so strong to go through that herself,” Sprouse told E! News in an interview on the carpet. “Once she posted about it… turns out, a lot of people reached out to her, a ton of women who had experienced the same things, and I just don’t think there’s a lot of awareness about it. If this is even a small measure of something we can do, then I hope it helps. She’s incredibly tough.”

Dylan Sprouse talks about how he's supporting wife Barbara Palvin through her endometriosis journey. 🥹

I’m just as obsessed with this couple as the rest of the internet — Sprouse is truly setting the standard of what it means to love loudly. “Omg i just want a husband like this,” commented a user on his Instagram post. “I’m in love with the way you two love each other,” wrote another.