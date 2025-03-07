FYI, ‘The Traitor’ Fans: This Is Dylan Efron’s Relationship Status

Despite Zac Efron keeping us out of the relationship loop, his younger brother is giving us our fix. That’s right, Dylan Efron is dating someone, and TBH, I’m a little sad about this since he stole my heart as soon as I saw him for the first time in Season 3 of The Traitors.

Efron had a long run on the show and even pulled through victorious as one of the Season 3 winners. Ever since seeing his dreamy eyes on my screen, he had me hooked, but sadly, Efron is a cuffed man, which he revealed on a Mar. 7 episode of The Viall Files! “I’m in a relationship,” he said on the podcast. “It’s cool because she’s actually not on social media and she works a 40-hour week job.”

Now, I know what we’re all thinking: Who is the mystery woman who stole Efron’s heart?! Her name is Courtney, and despite Efron keeping her a mystery, I have some juicy deets for you.

There is still so much mystery surrounding Courtney, but what we do know is that she and Efron have a history that dates all the way back to high school. “We’re from the same town,” Efron said on the podcast. “It works out really well. It’s not, like, I’m hiding her from the world or anything. She understands the job, all the stuff. She doesn’t really like being on camera.” It’s not a matter of him hiding her but rather that he wants to keep things between them private (as he should).

WHAT IS DYLAN AND COURTNEY’S RELATIONSHIP LIKE?

Efron gave listeners a glimpse into his life with Courtney and who she is, revealing her fascination with reality TV and how they always had things to learn from one another, specifically sharing how he took her rock climbing in Joshua Tree (and even posted about it) and despite that not being her normal activity, she was “a trooper.”

He also shared their mutual love of audiobooks, which also happen to be the cause of some of their arguments. “We both like to listen to audiobooks when we fall asleep, or some kind of audio, and we fight over whose audio we’re gonna listen to,” Efron said. “It’s like, ‘Are we gonna listen to Jeff Lewis?’ We both agree that we can listen to ‘Viall Files,’ but, otherwise, I have things I want to listen to that she doesn’t want to, so we fight over that quite a bit.” #Adorable.

As though they couldn’t get any cuter, the pair have also moved in together. Since then, they’ve found the right balance of living together and dividing the workload of everyday chores. “We just moved in [together],” he said. “That was kind of our thing, like, ‘Let’s get some more space and that will lead to a happier relationship.’”

IS THERE AN ENGAGEMENT ON THE HORIZON?

Now that we know about Efron’s girlfriend, I can’t help but wonder if these two are endgame? Thankfully, he teased that marriage is something he sees with Courtney. “That’s definitely [on the horizon],” he shared when Viall asked about a potential engagement. “She knows the answer. We’re working on it.”

He added, “Courtney’s so down-to-earth, she’d never [impose a deadline]. Look, we’re 33. She’s not going to put a deadline on it.” I am screaming.

I think it’s safe to say that Efron met his real-life Cinderella and I’m so here for it.