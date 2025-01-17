Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
\'The Traitors\' Season 3 poster and tweets about Zac Efron
Zac Efron Caught Some Strays On ‘The Traitors’ & Fans Aren’t Having It

It’s safe to say that when it comes to Season 3 of The Traitors, we’re not “all in this together.” During the Jan. 16 episode, Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother, expressed his suspicions of Bob the Drag Queen to the roundtable.After a successful mission win that required each of the players to build a giant statue, Bob believed that one of the new arrivals (Wes Bergmann, Derrick Levasseur and Boston Rob Mariano) might be a traitor. But he wasn’t alone.

Rob Mariano was equally suspicious of Bob after the Drag icon suggested that Mariano may not be innocent. During the roundtable, Mariano called out Bob for being a traitor. “I’ve been playing these games for a long time,” the six-time Survivor participant said. “I think a lot of you guys have your eyes closed. Since I got here, there’s been one person who has been quarterbacking this entire show. They have the love and admiration of many, many people and I believe that person is the person that’s a Traitor. Ask yourselves who, every time there’s a decision, there’s a deflection: Bob the Drag Queen.” 

Efron added in his two cents by accusing Bob of making calculated moves as he is an actor. “I genuinely think you’re a Traitor,” Efron said. “Like what’s the easier game for a Traitor to play? Yes, I would play a very quiet one because I can’t be boisterous. What would Bob do? Bob is an amazing actor.” This is where the drama unfolds.

After his actor comment, Efron added, “I grew up with an actor,” to which Bob responded with, “Not a good one.” Fans saw this and RAN to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Troy Bolton himself getting dragged into the convo. 

Of course, the tweets didn’t disappoint, as they were accompanied by plenty of memes and gifs.

The High School Musical actor catching strays when he wasn’t even there is beyond me.

Even though the internet may be divided in their own opinions on if Zac is a good actor or not, at least we can all come together to enjoy a good meme and laugh. For the record, Zac was a personal epitome of my childhood so he’s forever a great actor in my mind.

Rojienne Groves is the Her Campus Entertainment & Culture Intern. She'll be covering anything and everything celebrities, trends, social media, and film/tv. Rojienne is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Media, Culture, and Communication. Rojienne indulges in everything film, TikTok, and TV-related, from writing to binge-watching. In her spare time, she can be found journaling in a local coffee shop and browsing the shelves at any bookstore.