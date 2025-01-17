Zac Efron Caught Some Strays On ‘The Traitors’ & Fans Aren’t Having It

It’s safe to say that when it comes to Season 3 of The Traitors, we’re not “all in this together.” During the Jan. 16 episode, Dylan Efron, Zac Efron’s brother, expressed his suspicions of Bob the Drag Queen to the roundtable.After a successful mission win that required each of the players to build a giant statue, Bob believed that one of the new arrivals (Wes Bergmann, Derrick Levasseur and Boston Rob Mariano) might be a traitor. But he wasn’t alone.

Rob Mariano was equally suspicious of Bob after the Drag icon suggested that Mariano may not be innocent. During the roundtable, Mariano called out Bob for being a traitor. “I’ve been playing these games for a long time,” the six-time Survivor participant said. “I think a lot of you guys have your eyes closed. Since I got here, there’s been one person who has been quarterbacking this entire show. They have the love and admiration of many, many people and I believe that person is the person that’s a Traitor. Ask yourselves who, every time there’s a decision, there’s a deflection: Bob the Drag Queen.”

Efron added in his two cents by accusing Bob of making calculated moves as he is an actor. “I genuinely think you’re a Traitor,” Efron said. “Like what’s the easier game for a Traitor to play? Yes, I would play a very quiet one because I can’t be boisterous. What would Bob do? Bob is an amazing actor.” This is where the drama unfolds.

After his actor comment, Efron added, “I grew up with an actor,” to which Bob responded with, “Not a good one.” Fans saw this and RAN to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Troy Bolton himself getting dragged into the convo.

“I grew up with an actor”

“…Not a good one!” Zac Efron catching strays 💀💀#TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/Z28MfG4Evw — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) January 17, 2025

Of course, the tweets didn’t disappoint, as they were accompanied by plenty of memes and gifs.

Zac efron watching himself getting attacked unprovoked on tonight’s episode like #TraitorsUS #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/JrHx86crmL — kalyn (@misskalyn_) January 17, 2025

“not a good one” Zac at home:#TheTraitorsUSpic.twitter.com/9mMEA52lUj — T (@teewatterss) January 17, 2025

#TheTraitorsUS Zac Efron somewhere rn after this episode: pic.twitter.com/Y1UTYoD5Sv — Jack Sonia (@JackSj4373) January 17, 2025

The High School Musical actor catching strays when he wasn’t even there is beyond me.

Not Zac Efron catching a stray! Leave Troy Bolton alone #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/G4kLVNRU8g — Big Body Boogie ⚯͛ (@smiilinbiig) January 17, 2025

ZAC EFRON CATCHING STRAYS OSKSJZHSNS YOOOO MY CHEST #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/y5e7aSpe5b — mtv and cbs hater (@KlRBYREED) January 17, 2025

Even though the internet may be divided in their own opinions on if Zac is a good actor or not, at least we can all come together to enjoy a good meme and laugh. For the record, Zac was a personal epitome of my childhood so he’s forever a great actor in my mind.