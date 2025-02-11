Duo, the internet icon and mascot for the language-learning platform Duolingo, is dead. According to a post shared on the app’s Instagram account on Feb. 11, “authorities” are investigating the death of the owl who captured the hearts of internet users worldwide as the primary star of Duolingo’s marketing campaigns and social accounts.

“Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully,” the statement reads. “Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know.” Along with the announcement, the Duolingo Instagram account also changed its profile picture to Duo’s face with Xs placed over his eyes.

Many users of the app have long had a playful love-hate relationship with Duo, as they dislike the app’s persistent-yet-effective push notification reminders to complete daily lessons and feel high amounts of pressure not to break their practice streak. Duo also has a history of threatening users on social media. The account seemed to acknowledge this in its death announcement, stating, “We know he had many enemies, but we kindly ask that you refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments. If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory.”

In a separate Instagram Reel posted to the account showing Duo’s body being loaded into a casket, users are sharing mixed sentiments.

“Thank god. I haven’t done my German lessons in two months,” shared user @gamingryphon.

User @rat_hill_tallman commented, “I’m so sorry I lost my 19 day streak duo… If I would have known… I should have stayed longer 😔💔”

Also revealed in the Reel was more information about who Duo was: His full name was Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo “Duo the Owl,” and his time of birth and death was 1000 BC – 2025 AD, making him 3,025 years old. He really was a wise old owl.

While many are still reeling in the wake of the news, and the future of Duolingo’s brand without its iconic mascot is unclear, the Duolingo account shared only one wish on behalf of Duo. “In lieu of flowers, please do a Duolingo lesson.”

For those who have made it this far without realizing this is a clever and splashy marketing campaign (and not the actual death of any living being), fear not: More information about the Duolingo owl’s death should be coming very soon. “We know no owl as dedicated as Duo just drops dead without a story,” a rep for the company told People. “Keep an eye on our social channels as we uncover the shocking (and possibly absurd) truth behind his untimely demise.”