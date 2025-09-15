Dunkin’ Gave Us The Jen & Ben Affleck Crossover We’ve Been Waiting For

Calling all Affleck fans — yes, both Ben and Jen. Dunkin’ just gave us the crossover moment we’ve been waiting for in their new Meal Deal commercial. While Ben Affleck has basically become Dunkin’s unofficial mascot thanks to his over-the-top Super Bowl ads and coffee-obsessed skits, Jen Affleck from Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now having her own Dunkin’ moment, too.

Jen takes center stage in the new Dunkin’ commercial, which dropped on Sept. 15, proudly declaring herself the Value Affleck — “twice the personality for half the price” — just like Dunkin’s $6 Meal Deal. (What’s in the Dunkin’ Meal Deal, you ask? A medium hot or iced coffee, a bacon, egg, and cheese, and a six-piece hash browns.) But Jen doesn’t stop there. With all the confidence of a reality TV queen, Jen proclaims that her “cousin” Ben isn’t value at all. Ouch.

Jen then takes it a step further, roasting Ben’s age by saying he’s not just 53 — he’s a “weathered 53.” Right on cue, Ben Affleck pulls up to the drive-through window to defend himself, insisting he’s a “totally average 53.” It’s peak Ben: grumpy, self-aware, and perfectly timed.

Part of what makes this ad so funny is the ongoing confusion over the Affleck name. Ever since Jen’s rise to reality TV fame on SLOMW, fans have speculated about whether she’s actually related to Ben. (Spoiler: they aren’t related.) The rumors started partly because Jen leans into the bit herself — joking about the shared last name online. But the storyline actually goes deeper: Jen revealed that her husband, Zac, once told her that his family was related to Ben Affleck. The problem? Zac never made it clear that he was kidding, so Jen truly thought there was a family connection. When fans started accusing Jen of lying about the relation, it became a mini scandal both — online and on Mormon Wives. Jen has since clarified the whole thing, explaining that it was a misunderstanding.

What makes this Dunkin’ commercial so great is how it blends together Hollywood’s favorite Dunkin’ regular and a rising reality TV personality who knows how to deliver a one-liner. It’s not just any boring coffee ad — it’s a full-on pop culture moment.