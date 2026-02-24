6 ‘Euphoria’ Sex Scenes, Ranked By How Unforgettable They Were

HBO is known for their fearlessly provocative TV shows — especially Sam Levinson’s Euphoria. Full of sex scenes, drugs, and extravagant makeup looks, this series is not your average high school drama. These elements of the show lead to lots of addictive, wild drama in a small suburban town in southern California. What started as an in-depth character study — with each episode focusing on the backstory of one individual — has somehow transformed into an absurdist drug heist with strippers and guns, but audiences are sat regardless.

Nearly 10 years after its Season 1 premiere, the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 is finally on its way, set to return to the streamer on April 12. The trailer leaves viewers essentially clueless about the direction of the new season, but opening scenes featuring bags of pills and Sydney Sweeney twerking prove the show is sticking to what it does best.

Euphoria Season 3 is set to have a stacked cast. Heartthrobs Jacob Elordi and Dominic Fike will return this season, alongside stunners Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, and of course, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

For Sweeney, her frequent on-screen nudity in Euphoria led to her being labeled a sex symbol. In response to the label, Sweeney told Variety in 2025, “I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room.”

Despite the slew of production delays and departures from the show, the Euphoria fanbase is sat and ready for Season 3. Taking place three years after high school, it looks like things are about to get even more absurd and freaky. While we wait, let’s revisit some of the most unforgettable sex scenes from the first two seasons. These scenes — full of nudity and, obviously, sexual activity — are not necessarily sexy, but are certainly memorable. These sex scenes below aren’t necessarily ranked for how sexual they are, but instead, how they push the series forward in a powerful way.