6 ‘Euphoria’ Sex Scenes, Ranked By How Unforgettable They Were

HBO is known for their fearlessly provocative TV shows — especially Sam Levinson’s Euphoria. Full of sex scenes, drugs, and extravagant makeup looks, this series is not your average high school drama. These elements of the show lead to lots of addictive, wild drama in a small suburban town in southern California. What started as an in-depth character study — with each episode focusing on the backstory of one individual — has somehow transformed into an absurdist drug heist with strippers and guns, but audiences are sat regardless.
Nearly 10 years after its Season 1 premiere, the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 is finally on its way, set to return to the streamer on April 12. The trailer leaves viewers essentially clueless about the direction of the new season, but opening scenes featuring bags of pills and Sydney Sweeney twerking prove the show is sticking to what it does best.
Euphoria Season 3 is set to have a stacked cast. Heartthrobs Jacob Elordi and Dominic Fike will return this season, alongside stunners Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, and of course, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.
For Sweeney, her frequent on-screen nudity in Euphoria led to her being labeled a sex symbol. In response to the label, Sweeney told Variety in 2025, “I hope I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room.”
Despite the slew of production delays and departures from the show, the Euphoria fanbase is sat and ready for Season 3. Taking place three years after high school, it looks like things are about to get even more absurd and freaky. While we wait, let’s revisit some of the most unforgettable sex scenes from the first two seasons. These scenes — full of nudity and, obviously, sexual activity — are not necessarily sexy, but are certainly memorable. These sex scenes below aren’t necessarily ranked for how sexual they are, but instead, how they push the series forward in a powerful way.
- Season 1 Episode 1: Cal & Jules
-
The series does not wait to get sexual, with Jules and Cal hooking up in the very first episode. Jules uses apps to find her matches — one of them being Cal, aka her classmate Nate’s dad. The scene is aggressive and slightly terrifying, but just shocking enough to set the tone for the rest of the series.
- Season 1 Episode 6: Kat & Ethan
-
At the end of the day, Euphoria is about high schoolers, and “first times” are a big deal. Kat’s first time experiencing oral sex is no exception. Kat had recently tapped into her newfound feminine power and was ready to keep exploring. Dressed as a nun and vampire, respectively, Kat and Ethan snuck off to the bathroom at the Halloween party, where Ethan made his feelings for Kat known.
- Season 1 Episode 6: Cassie & Daniel
-
In a moment of clarity before fully cheating on her boyfriend, McCay, Cassie decides not to sleep with Daniel. Daniel isn’t too happy about this and fires a series of jaw-dropping insults at Cassie, claiming all she has to offer is her sexuality.
- Season 2 Episodes 3 & 4: Elliot, Jules, & Rue
-
Any scene featuring Dominic Fike as Elliot immediately qualifies as a high contender to be ranked. I know I’m not alone in this because both Rue and Jules want to share him — or at least use him to make each other jealous. Over the course of Episodes 3 and 4, the pair assimilate Elliot into their friend group with a series of traditional high school games, like truth or dare, which inevitably results in lots of making out. The trio never makes it all the way once Elliot reveals the truth about Rue’s relapse to Jules, but the buildup is definitely entertaining.
- Season 2 Episode 1: The Bathtub Scene
-
After a sensual drunk drive down the PCH, Nate and Cassie were about to take things to the next level at the New Year’s Eve party. Except, they don’t get very far. Maddie relentlessly bangs on the door, while on the other side, Nate and Cassie literally were about to bang on the door. Cassie’s eyes fill with terror as the realization of how badly she’s just betrayed her best friend begins to set in. She’s then faced with the ultimate karma: Maddie’s pee-covered towel thrown in her face, and several excruciating minutes stuck in the tub waiting for Maddie to leave the bathroom. While it’s certainly not the hottest scene, the suspense makes it unforgettable.