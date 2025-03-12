Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Drew Starkey and HAIM
Drew Starkey and HAIM
@drewstarkey + @haimtheband via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Drew Starkey Is In Haim’s “Relationships” MV & Fans Are Freaking TF Out

Rojienne Groves

Wait…did my eyes just deceive me or was that the internet’s boyfriend in the new Haim music video? That’s right, Drew Starkey was just featured in Haim’s “Relationships” music video and the internet’s freaking TF out. Coming back with a bang, the Haim sisters — Danielle, Este, and Alana — released their first single since 2022, “Relationships,” on Mar. 12, as well as an accompanying music video. But besides the excitement surrounding Haim’s return, there was a rumor going around before the MV dropped that Starkey would be the leading man in the video. I’m here to report that the rumors are true and I’m losing it.

The sisters, iconic for their shared online personalities and relatability, appeased us chronically online girls by teasing their upcoming single on Mar. 11 with a TikTok video of them sitting on a couch while a man with a shaved head sat next to them, leading many to believe the leading man in question was Starkey.

The sisters posted another TikTok on Mar. 11, walking down the stairs while trying to avoid fake paparazzi camera flashes. The on-screen caption read, “Who’s the man in the video??!!” and fans didn’t ease up asking this question in the comments. Now, all our questions have been answered and we can all give ourselves a pat on the back for knowing our man.

Starkey’s appearance in the music video sparked interest among Twitter users. In the video, he plays Danielle’s lover, as there are plenty of intimate moments between the two. At one point, Starkey even helps the singer get dressed following a quick make-out sesh. Of course, X/ Twitter users didn’t waste time freaking out over the Outer Banks actor’s cameo.

All I can say is a huge personal thank you to the Haim sisters for giving us Starkey content we didn’t know we needed.

Rojienne Groves is the Her Campus Entertainment & Culture Intern. She'll be covering anything and everything celebrities, trends, social media, and film/tv. Rojienne is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Media, Culture, and Communication. Rojienne indulges in everything film, TikTok, and TV-related, from writing to binge-watching. In her spare time, she can be found journaling in a local coffee shop and browsing the shelves at any bookstore.