Is Drew Starkey Dating Anyone? Asking For A Friend

It’s official, the internet can’t get enough of Drew Starkey. From playing Rafe in Outer Banks (don’t forget to catch up on Season 3 ASAP before Season 4, Part 1 premieres on Oct. 10) to his past work on shows and movies like Ozark, Love, Simon, and The Hate U Give, Starkey’s kind of been everywhere lately. With all the buzz surrounding him, we can’t help but wonder: Is Starkey single? Here’s what we know about his relationship status.

The 30-year-old actor is notably private about his personal life, limiting his presence on social media. Despite him keeping his private life, well, private, lots of fans are convinced he’s dating actress Odessa A’zion.

The two starred alongside each other in Hulu’s 2022 Hellraiser reboot, in which their characters were dating. After filming, Starkey and A’zion became inseparable. On Nov. 4, 2022, A’Zion took to Instagram to wish Starkey a happy birthday. The post consisted of several goofy selfies and videos, many of which showed the duo holding hands or with their arms around each other. The caption read, “Happy birthday Joseph. Keep eating that pb n j once a day, it’s really good for ur bones. P.s. don’t play hat wars unless you want to not be alive.”

Fans noticed that A’zion started popping up on Starkey’s Instagram as well, but the posts have since been deleted. As they went practically everywhere together, like Paris Fashion Week, Disney World, baby showers, and more, the romance rumors grew even more rampant.

Within Starkey’s fanbase, this is a pretty common topic of discussion. Lots of fans have the unspoken assumption that Starkey and A’zion are, in fact, dating. TikTok user @stardrewkey even went as far as to compile a bunch of moments of the two actors together from 2021-2023 and I can’t lie, the photos have me convinced that these two are a couple.

But as with many celebrity dating rumors, not everyone is thrilled with the idea of Starkey and A’zion possibly dating.

But can fans really consider the relationship to be legit? Not quite. Neither Starkey nor A’zion have publicly confirmed or denied statements regarding the nature of their relationship, so there’s a very real possibility that these two are just friends.

For now, Starkey will remain our internet boyfriend since there’s no concrete evidence that he’s committed to anyone at the moment.