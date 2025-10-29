Dove Cameron & Damiano David Are Reportedly Engaged, & The Internet Is Sobbing

One of Gen Z’s favorite former Disney stars, Dove Cameron, and her rock singer boyfriend of over two years, Damiano David, are reportedly engaged after Cameron was spotted wearing an engagement ring on Oct. 29 in Sydney, Australia — and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it.

Cameron has kept her relationship with David fairly private, after a series of public breakups — including her split from Descendants co-star Thomas Doherty in 2020 and called-off engagement to Liv and Maddie co-star Ryan McCartan in 2016. David is the frontman and lead singer of Måneskin, an Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021. Rumors of their relationship sparked when fans noticed Cameron at a Måneskin concert at Madison Square Garden in September 2023. Cameron and David were first spotted together in October 2023, and the pair confirmed their relationship when they made it red carpet official at the pre-Grammy gala in February 2024.

Cameron later gave all the details on their relationship during an interview with Cosmopolitan in June 2024, revealing that they’d first crossed paths when they were both nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Cameron ended up taking home the award after breaking into the pop music scene post-Disney — much of her breakout success coming from the success of her hit single, “Boyfriend.” It was when they re-met a year later at the 2023 VMAs that David invited Cameron to the Måneskin concert and asked her on an official date.

“There were just these passing-ships-in-the-night things happening. So when we met again at the 2023 VMAs, we had a reason to talk to each other,” Cameron told Cosmopolitan. “And when he came up to me, it felt like … I don’t know, a year can do a lot. It felt like it had been 10 years or something … He’s like a 1950s gentleman, angel, teddy bear. He’s the best person I’ve met in my life.”

The couple recently celebrated their two year anniversary on Oct. 9, with Cameron gushing over David in a 17-slide Instagram carousel. “i love you in a way no words could ever express, but i will never stop trying,” she wrote. David commented, “The best part of being alive” with a red heart.

David was equally as gushy over his now-fiancee on-stage at his concert in Rome on Oct. 11. “I’ve found a love so great that I’d be willing to give up everything to keep it with me,” he said while introducing his song “Mars.”

Fans are thrilled at the news, to say the least, with many of them having grown up with Cameron since the Liv and Maddie and Descendants days.

i saw this and immediately thought of dove cameron . it makes me soo soo happy that after all the toxic relationships she has been , she finally has found someone that genuinely values her . thank you , damiano !! 🫂❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/paFOO9UKbs — ♡ aco ♡ (@AcoPensal) October 29, 2025

they’re sooooo soulmates😭😭❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Cemo ❤️‍🔥 (@werentfunny) October 29, 2025

My girl is finally getting the love that she absolutely deserves omg I’m so happy💞 https://t.co/58EBFVlWpt pic.twitter.com/JVTAwZ1OQD — ⋆˚࿔ Kenzie 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@PLAYBOYKENZIE) October 29, 2025

Dove Cameron deserves this, happy for her congrats baby girl 💍🤍 pic.twitter.com/dYlOIcdaqB — Joelyn Jane (@Joelyn45205201) October 29, 2025

Amid the excitement of the engagement news, Cameron has also announced a new song “Hello my old lover,” coming out Nov. 7.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to hear about this wedding.