Dove Cameron is no stranger to tattoos. As you may have noticed, our favorite Disney Channel superstar from the 2010s is inked, and has only been adding to her collection ever since she turned 14. (Yep, you read that right.) So, how many tattoos does Dove Cameron have? More than 20.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cameron revealed she got her first tattoo at 14 without parental permission. Now, at 29 years old, Cameron has at least 23 tattoos scattered across her body. On Monday, April 7, Cameron was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and opened up about the meaning of a tattoo on her hand that reads, “We’ll be friends forever.” The tattoo made Shepard cry, with him saying, “I say that same thing to [my daughters] all the time.” Cameron chimed in, “I’m so moved to hear you say that about your girls because I truly was best friends with my dad … He really tried his best.” Cameron’s father died by suicide in 2011.

Despite most of her tattoos being visible, Cameron has tattoos in more covered areas as well. Here’s a list of all the tattoos Cameron has (that fans know about, at least.)

“We’ll Be Friends Forever” Hand Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) At first glance, this tattoo may not seem to hold much meaning, but as fans learned from Cameron’s Armchair Expert episode, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Cameron has been open about her father’s death and honors him on social media every year on his birthday.

“Ride Swift” Hip Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) In a Instagram dump post on Feb. 25, 2023, Cameron featured her new ink shared with actress and longtime BFF Kiersey Clemons. The two got matching hip ink reading “Ride Swift” in varying fonts, making me wonder if they both wrote out the saying and got each other’s writing tattooed on them (making this extra special, if so).

Capricorn Hip Tattoo

Cameron had great taste even at 14. “I got a Capricorn sign on my bikini line because I wanted something that will always be me, even when I’m 85,” she told Refinery29 after reflecting on her first tattoo experience.

Gothic Script Hand Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) Shown off in many of her Instagram posts, fans can often see Cameron’s gothic script tattoo. Despite not knowing what it reads, it has become a staple to her style and who she is.

Gemini Symbol Hip Tattoo

Cameron’s first legal tattoo was tribute to an ex. You may know Ryan McCartan from playing Diggie on Liv and Maddie alongside Cameron. Originally starting as a tattoo for him, she said her mother thought it was actually tribute to Cameron’s dual role of playing twins on Liv and Maddie — so, the meaning soon changed after their breakup.

Snake Middle Finger Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) Cameron’s tie to mythology runs deep. She’s spoken about her connection to Aphrodite, and often uses symbols within mythology. In mythology, femininity has been associated with the snake-like behavior of deceit. To re-claim it, Cameron decided to fend off haters by throwing up a middle finger with a snake on it.

Sunshine finger tattoo

After finishing her role as Clara in The Light in the Piazza at the L.A. Opera in 2019, Cameron saw it as an opportunity to not only pay tribute to her then-boyfriend Thomas Doherty, but also to her role by taking inspiration from the lyric “I know what the sunlight can be.”

“X” Pinky Finger Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) If you thought “Ride Swift” was the only tattoo Cameron had with her bestie, you’d be wrong! Her first tattoo with Clemons was actually after their first joint movie, Cloud 9, where the two became inseparable. As an accurate representation of their friendship, they decided to get “X” and an “O” tattoos, showing their eternal bond.

“À Naître Immortal” Wrist Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) For her 23rd birthday, Cameron hired a tattoo artist and decided to get “À Naître” on one wrist and “Immortal” on another, the French translation of “to be born, to never die.” She said, “It’s a reminder that this life is temporary, but you are eternal and this too shall pass.”

Gun & Rose Forearm Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) This tattoo is a tribute to Cameron’s close friend and Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce, who passed away in July 2019 from epilepsy. Cameron decided to get her tribute tattoo in December 2019. “It’s sort of a nationally-recognized symbol for peace and anti-gun movements,” she shared with Vogue about the meaning behind her tattoo. When thinking of the perfect tattoo to get for Boyce, she knew Boyce was working to create an organization that’d work to gun violence.

“Candy is Dandy” Upper-Arm Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) The first of many, this tattoo was the initial tribute to her father after his passing. Reminiscing, she shared that he used to have her say, “Candy is dandy but liquor is quicker,” which would lead to adults being upset at her. It ultimately gave Cameron an unforgettable memory and laugh that will forever be remembered.

“Do It For Aphrodite” Forearm Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) The Goddess of love, beauty, and sexuality, Aphrodite became a special symbol for Cameron. Channeling her inner and outer beauty, she got this tattoo as a reminder to do things “for Aphrodite,” aka for all the female energy in the world.

Abstract forearm tattoo

Located under her “Candy is Dandy” tattoo, Cameron has an abstract tattoo almost in the shape of a diamond. It looks as though there are wires stemming out of one control panel. Though Cameron hasn’t explained the tattoo to fans, there’s sure to be a story there.

“Matière D’étoiles” Ankle Tattoo

Shared with her mother and sister, the tattoo is the French translation of “Star Stuff,” and is a homage to the story her mother wrote for her and her sister when they were children.

Snake Foot Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) A second in her snake collection of tattoos, one of Cameron’s largest tattoos is on her foot. This could be another nod to mythology.

“SHE” Ring-Finger Tattoo

As fans have come to know, Cameron is connected to her femininity and keeps that at the forefront of who she is. Her “SHE” tattoo may not have any explained meaning, but it can probably be explained as Cameron staying true to her femininity.

“Celestial” and “Body” Upper Wrist Tattoos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YongSeop Hwang (@drag_ink) Much like her “À Naître Immortal” wrist tattoos, these two tattoos can exist on their own, but also be read together.

“ALCHEMICAL” Shoulder Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) Seen her upper left shoulder since 2021, Alchemical has become a part of Cameron’s tattoo collection. The word is the name of her debut album, but it also represents creation from the philosophical perspective.

“None of This Is Real” Thumb Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron) Cameron’s thumb tattoo reads “None Of This Is Real,” which could be a reminder to not take yourself or your life too seriously.

Sword Wrist Tattoo

Cameron debuted fresh ink in her 26th birthday dump on Instagram, which has since been deleted. The caption read, “Gorgeous gorgeous boys let me tattoo them because it’s my birthday and/or surprise me by getting my birth year as their first tattoo.” It’s safe to say that Cameron wasn’t the only one in on the birthday tattoo fun, as it is inferred that her friends got their own tribute tattoos to Cameron.

upper back tattoo

Under all her gorgeous hair, Cameron has a tribal-inspired back tattoo that she first debuted for her 28th birthday. It’s worth noting that her boyfriend, Damiano David, also rocks similar ink styles to this specific tattoo, so it might be a cute couple tattoo for them.

Razorblade Forearm Tattoo