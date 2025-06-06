Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
trump musk feud memes
Here They Are: The Best Memes Of Trump & Musk’s Internet Crashout (So Far)

Welp, it finally happened. After months of President Donald Trump and his billionaire buddy Elon Musk touting their bromance online and in the press, their inevitable falling out is unfolding before our very eyes. And besties, it is more intense than any crashout you’ve had after a breakup. Naturally, the commentary about their Real Housewives-style fight (taking place publicly via social media posts) has the rest of the country reaching for the popcorn — and, of course, sharing their commentary in social media posts of their own. Simply put, the memes about Donald Trump and Elon Musks’s internet feud are aplenty.

Trump and Musk’s friendship started out strong — with Musk campaigning hard for Trump in the 2024 presidential election and Trump appointing Musk to lead his administration’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) once he took office. However, in recent months, it became clear that their relationship wasn’t all sunshine and mutually assured financial gains. In April 2025, Musk announced he’d be stepping back from DOGE amid concerns over this companies including Tesla and SpaceX. Then in May, Musk lightly shaded Trump’s tax bill in the press before exiting the White House. (Trump threw him a going-away party, but it’s kind of giving frenemies at this point.) On June 3, Musk went even further with his tax bill criticism, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on his social media site, X, and continued sharing more about his disapproval of Trump over the next few days. On June 5, Trump finally decided to clap back on his own social media platform, Truth Social. And thus, Trump and Musk’s wild, hours-long social media brawl was born.

The rest of the country scrolled with ferocity as Musk claimed Trump and Republicans wouldn’t have won the election without him, and Trump threatened to cut billions of dollars’ worth of government contracts for Musk’s companies. Overall, the seriousness of the president of the United States and the world’s richest man fighting about the fate of the country isn’t lost on people, but also, no one can resist the incredible opportunity to create some hilarious content around the situation. Here are some of the best memes to come from this snafu.

It’s very likely this fight will have more impactful effects going forward, one thing is for sure right now: Trump and Musk’s former op, former Vice President Kamala Harris, is likely feeling pretty vindicated right now.

