It seems like lately, everyone has had their eyes on the WNBA. As much as I love the NBA (Go Raptors), I have been loving seeing women athletes getting the spotlight and some much-deserved attention. And while everyone has been tapped into March Madness, watching well-known up-and-coming stars like Paige Bueckers jumping through hoops (see what I did there?) to prove herself ahead of the WNBA draft, there’s another WNBA rookie who has been killing it lately — you just might not know of her if you only watch college basketball, or basketball in the U.S.

ICYMI, Dominique Malonga is predicted to be the second draft pick in the 2025 WNBA draft (taking place April 14) , and she’s becoming a bit of a sensation in the world of basketball. At 6’6” and with amazing skills on the court, Malonga is bringing her A-game to the WNBA. If you’ve not yet heard of her, despite being glued to your phone watching March Madness last month, it’s likely because she doesn’t play for an American college. Instead, she’s been making waves overseas — but even still, her game is hard to ignore, even from across the pond. If you’re super curious about this new rookie, don’t worry, I’m here to keep you caught up on this French star.

Dominique Malonga is a 19-year-old who is originally from Cameroon, and in June of 2021 she signed on to play for one of France’s women’s basketball clubs, ASVEL Féminin. Since then, she’s been making a name for herself in the basketball world, and got even more attention during the Paris Olympics in 2024, helping the French Olympic basketball team pull through with a silver medal.

While Beuckers is pretty much a lock as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, according to Michael Voepel, an analyst for ESPN, he’s putting his money on Malonga being the second draft pick — above other U.S. college basketball stars like Olivia Miles, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron. He’s not the only one. The Seattle Times has predicted that the Storm will be picking up Malonga as its choice in the draft, as that team has the second overall pick.

During her career in France, Malonga has played under the guidance of former NBA player and ASVEL Féminin president Tony Parker, who nicknamed her “Female Wemby” after Victor Wembanyama, the center who won the NBA’s rookie of the year award in 2024. So, it’s safe to say that this is just the beginning for Malonga.