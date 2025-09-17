You’re Not The Only One Wondering If Robert Irwin Is Cuffed

Get ready, there’s a new heartthrob in the spotlight, and he’s now trading in his khaki uniform for a sequined one. Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old wildlife warrior and son of the legendary Steve Irwin, is officially stepping onto the dance floor for Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars. And the internet? Well, let’s just say it’s collectively thirsting for him. But amidst the glitter and shiny costumes, one question is burning hotter than the Australian sun: Is Robert Irwin single or does he have a girlfriend?

For the uninitiated, Dancing With The Stars (also known as DWTS) is the glam-dusted, drama-filled reality competition where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to perform ballroom and Latin dances each week. A panel of judges will score, America votes, and week by week, couples are eliminated until a mirrorball trophy is awarded to the last couple standing.

This season in particular is gaining so much traction, and there are a few reasons why: The cast is absolutely stacked with famous offspring, creating instant intrigue. We have Robert Irwin, influencer Alix Earle, and even Dylan Efron — Zac Efron’s brother. It’s driving Gen Z into an absolute spiral. In a world of flashy influencers, Irwin is a complete breath of fresh air. He’s super enthusiastic, gentle, kind, and wholesome. Watching him go from handling snakes to dominating a dance floor is something we didn’t know we needed. (Not to mention, he totally killed it.)

@robertirwin Tonight is our first dance on the premiere of @Dancing with the Stars DWTS 🎉 Rehearsals have been SO much fun and #TeamIrWINit is ready to give it our all tonight! See you soon, America! ♬ Shotgun – George Ezra

So, is Robert Irwin single?

Don’t get disappointed just yet. The short and sweet answer is… yes, he does not currently have a publicly confirmed girlfriend. Despite the internet’s outrageous efforts to ship him with every nice girl within a 100-mile radius, Irwin has remained notoriously private about his dating life. But that doesn’t leave us to wonder if he’s seeing someone privately.

The biggest and probably the most credible dating rumor is none other than Robert’s ex-girlfriend Rorie Buckey. Earlier this year, Irwin was spotted multiple times with Rorie Buckey, who was his most significant relationship to date. She was studying physiotherapy at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, at the time of their romance. They started going out together in November of 2022, but they didn’t go public with their relationship until July 2023, and they finally split in February 2024. Although social media went into a frenzy when they were spotted together, the speculation died pretty quickly when people never saw them out together again.

That’s not to say he isn’t looking, though. In a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Irwin said, “My mom and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband. I’ve been saying, ‘When is that going to happen for me?!'”

Irwin knows that people are feigning over his relationship status, so he took matters into his own hands this past May. He posted a TikTok announcing a hard launch of his new “relationship,” which ended up being with none other than a crocodile. People raced to the comments with one user posting “I panicked for a sec” and another user commenting “She’s gorgeous. I bet she gets a bit snappy at you when she’s mad.”

This intense interest in Irwin’s love life isn’t just social media noise, it’s really a testament to who he is. We’ve watched Irwin grow up, from a tiny boy holding snakes to a confident young man continuing his father’s legacy — so it’s natural for the public to feel a sense of protectiveness over him. Even though his silence on the topic does lead people to wonder, in this age of oversharing, his privacy is something rare, and it’s enticing.

So, there’s no need to get your panties in a twist, Robert Irwin is single, and it looks like he’s focusing on honoring his family’s legacy, conservation work, and mastering this new season of DWTS. So while the internet will undoubtedly continue its task at finding him his perfect match, it seems like he’s perfectly fine letting his dancing, not his dating life, do the talking.