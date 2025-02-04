Doechii’s Career Timeline Proves She Was Always Destined For Greatness

One rapper has been making waves in the industry with her fearless sound, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable artistry and it’s none other than Doechii. From making viral TikTok sounds to securing a Grammy for Best Rap Album, Doechii has cemented herself as one of hip-hop’s most exciting new stars, pushing creative boundaries with every release.

On Feb. 2, Doechii made history as the third female rapper—after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B—to win the award for Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys for her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. Featuring hits like “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and the title track “ALLIGATOR BITES NEVER HEAL,” the project showcases her genre-blending style and raw lyricism that have captivated fans and critics alike.

But Doechii’s journey to the top didn’t happen overnight. She first gained recognition with viral hits that showcased her eccentric style and fearless storytelling. From her early days uploading music online to signing with a major label and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, Doechii’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric, fueled by her relentless dedication.

As she continues to redefine the boundaries of rap and R&B, let’s take a look at Doechii’s complete timeline—from underground sensation to Grammy-winning artist.

2019

Doechii released her debut album Coven Music Session, Vol. 1 in 2019. The album introduced her eclectic sound, blending alternative R&B, rap, and experimental production. While still an underground artist, Doechii’s unique vocal delivery and introspective lyrics caught the attention of early listeners, setting the foundation for her future success.

2020

2020 was the catalyst for Doechii’s music career. She began as an independent artist and dropped her self-funded mixtape, Oh the Places You’ll Go. Her track, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral, paving the way for her fame. Doechii reflected on her humble beginnings in a March 2022 interview with Nylon. “Oh the Places You’ll Go, that was me 100 percent independently,” she said. “I spent every last dime I had on that project. I came up with all of the concepts. I hired the team. I bought the studio. I drove the U-Haul truck to go take the props out. I did everything by myself at that time.”

Doechii even filmed a video in 2020 that served as hope to any of her fans who fell on tough times. “I have nothing to lose,” she said in the video after sharing that she was fired from her job. This led her to start visiting recording studios to get more of her music out into the world.

2022

Following the success of Doechii’s EP, she appeared on tracks with artists such as Isaiah Rashad’s “Wat U Sed.” She signed with Top Dawg Entertainment (which also happens to be the home of famous artists SZA and Kendrick Lamar). In Doechii’s March 2022 interview with Nylon, she said, “With TDE, we have the same vision about where I’m going and what I’m doing and they support it. It feels great to have that machine next to me, but I was prepared to be that machine with or without [them].”

In 2022, she also released her successful single “Persuasive” which also featured a version with SZA.

2023

Doechii’s success continued to rise. In 2023, she released her ‘90s-inspired single, “What It Is (Block Boy).” The track peaked at 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even nominated for Song of the Summer at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

2024

In 2024, Doechii released her Grammy-winning album, Alligator Bites Never Heal (which Rolling Stone gave a 4 out of 5 stars rating). As the album’s popularity grew, so did Doechii’s as she went on a sold-out tour for the album. Her track “DENIAL IS A RIVER” went viral on TikTok for the catchy flow and rhythm of her lyrics. Doechii was even featured on Tyler, The Creator’s album, CHROMAKOPIA, on the track “Balloon.”

She went on to make appearances on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert to The Late Show. Needless to say, 2024 was a *huge* year for Doechii.

2025

Although the year just begun, it’s already been a success for Doechii. At the 67th Annual Grammys, she took home the award for Best Rap Album and performed her hit songs “CATFISH” and “DENIAL IS A RIVER.”

If one thing’s for certain, Doechii is here to stay as an iconic rap visionary. With her bold lyricism and magnetic stage presence, she continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop and redefine what it means to be a modern rap artist. As she racks up accolades and grows her fanbase, it’s clear that Doechii’s influence on the industry is only just beginning.