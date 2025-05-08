All Doechii needed was more umbrellas. On May 7, the “Anxiety” rapper responded to criticism after a video of her yelling at her team before the Met Gala started going viral. And while a lot of fans are responding with a ton of backlash, honestly, Doechii’s response to her viral Met Gala video makes sense.

On Monday, May 5, Doechii made her Met Gala debut in a custom Louis Vuitton look for the gala’s Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. But before she made it to the iconic Met steps, Doechii was spotted at The Mark Hotel, where countless celebrities are first photographed in their Met Gala looks as they travel to the coveted event. While celebs like Jenna Ortega and Cynthia Erivo welcomed the photos, others — like Doechii — worked to conceal their looks until they officially arrived at the Met Gala. That’s where Doechii’s viral video was captured.

In the video, fans can see Doechii outside The Mark Hotel surrounded by a white wardrobe screen and members of her team. Doechii felt the screen wasn’t enough, though, and started yelling for members of her team to grab umbrellas for an extra layer of protection from the cameras. “Give me another — no, stop! Give me another umbrella! Now! And another one! I need four f*cking umbrellas,” she’s heard yelling in the video. “Move these umbrellas. I don’t want these people f*cking seeing me.”

Doechii’s fans were not pleased, to say the least. One user commented on the TikTok, “Who she think she is 😭,” while another wrote, “I don’t like the way she’s speaking to the staff! Yea she’s a hard no for me.” Others came to Doechii’s defense, saying, “I pray yall arent cancelling doechii just bc she said ‘NOW’ yall will let ppl like james charles back through these doors but as soon as a black woman says something in a tone shes ‘bossy’ and ‘rude.'”

Doechii took to TikTok the evening of May 7 to respond to the video and the criticism from fans. In the video, Doechii holds her hands up as if she’s surrendering, with “Easy” by The Commodores playing in the background. Her caption reads, “All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside) 😭🥴.”

@iamdoechii_ All jokes aside this was such an overstimulating night but I wouldn’t trade it for the world! This was the night we all dreamed of and my team killed it (umbrellas aside) 😭🥴 ♬ Easy – Commodores

Let’s be real: Most of us haven’t attended the Met Gala and never will. (But Anna, if you’re looking for any 2026 attendees, call me.) To criticize someone under that much stress in an extremely tense moment may not be fair. Give the girl some grace!