Doechii’s “Anxiety” Video Includes 3 Next-Level References

“Anxiety” is back and better than ever. After Doechii rapped “Anxiety” over Gotye’s 2011 hit “Somebody That I Used to Know” and it spread like a wildfire on social media, she gave us what we wanted — a full music video for “Anxiety.” Originally released on March 4, the audio track left fans with one question: When’s the video coming? Now that it’s here, fans are decoding all the Easter eggs and references in the “Anxiety” music video.

Doechii’s “Anxiety” music video was released on April 18, and it includes so many references to common sources of anxiety throughout. Fires, people breaking into your house, people staring at you — the video is a source of anxiety in itself. The video also features many Easter eggs that may be hard to miss if you’re not an avid Doechii fan. So I’m here to break things down in case you missed it.

The Bedroom Recreation Doechii's new "Anxiety" video begins with a reference to the songs origins – recorded in her bedroom 4 years ago.



The video itself is a loop – ending with the same shot revealing it's Doechii whose the one watching herself.



Because anxiety – it all takes place in your own head pic.twitter.com/LCON8ldaKg — Dissect Podcast (@dissectpodcast) April 18, 2025 By far, the most notable part of the 2014 YouTube tease of “Anxiety” is Doechii’s bedroom. Just when we thought we had seen the last of the bedroom, it’s back! Staying true to the tapestry and 2014 version of herself, Doechii raps the song in a recreation of the same bedroom — really sealing in the deal that she is the new queen of music video Easter eggs. Gotye “Somebody That I Used to Know” Music Video Reference Omg Gotye and Kimbra reference in Doechii’s Anxiety music video!! pic.twitter.com/23ytrVpbsl — Camp Fit Pics (@CampFitPics) April 18, 2025 The mural art depicted in Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” music video makes it the recognizable video that it is. Its use of geometric shapes and color toward the end of the video stands out the most. Doechii, being the creative she is, incorporated this geometric color scene from the “Somebody That I Used to Know” into “Anxiety.” The artist runs across the screen before finding herself between two people whom we can assume are meant to be symbolic of Gotye and Kimbra. The Shining Twins Doechii via Youtube You may have noticed that the two twins that Doechii sits between look very familiar, and that’s because they are dressed similar to the infamous twins from The Shining. A possible homage to her own fears or just horror movies in general. The twins represented the lead, Danny’s, own internalized fears coming to life in front of his eyes.

More To Come…