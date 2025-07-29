Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
30 Disney CarPlay Startup Sound Ideas For A Magical Drive

If there’s one thing Disney adults, casual fans, and nostalgic Millennial-core girlies have in common, it’s this: They will always find a way to bring Disney magic into the most random parts of their lives. And right now? That magic is coming through their car speakers.

Thanks to TikTok (because of course that’s where this idea went viral), people are using Apple’s Shortcuts app to customize their CarPlay startup sound — meaning the second you start your car, any audio you want can play via your Apple CarPlay. Think of it like a little personal theme song every time you turn the key. Since going viral in early July, the trend has taken on a life of its own, with drivers setting everything from Twilight quotes to hilarious TikTok audios as their go-to car-starting sounds. But the best ones? Disney sounds. Obviously.

Whether it’s the iconic “Andy’s coming!” line or literally the opening of the Disney World Monorail welcome speech, Disney CarPlay startup sounds are turning cars into moving pieces of the Magic Kingdom (and beyond). Suddenly, your Honda CR-V has main character energy — and Belle is narrating your morning commute.

If you’ve been dying to join in on the fun but can’t decide which sound to use, don’t worry. I’ve compiled 30 of the best, funniest, and most magical Disney CarPlay startup sound ideas to get you started. Buckle up, princesses!

Which sound will you choose?

  1. “Please stand clear of the doors” – Disney World’s Monorail
  2. The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad warning before the ride
  3. “When You Wish Upon A Star” 
  4. Lighting McQueen’s iconic “I am speed”
  5. Aladdin’s Genie saying, “We’re outta here!”
  6. The Haunted Mansion ride intro
  7. Hannah Montana’s “And you’re watching Disney Channel”
  8. Hannah Montana’s transition music
  9. “What Ever Major Loser” from Camp Rock
  10. “What’s the sitch?” from Kim Possible
  11. The “Crazy Hat Song”
  12. London’s PRNDL moment from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody
  13. “She’s really good” from Camp Rock
  14. “Andy’s coming” from Toy Story
  15. “Brr brr brr mah!” from High School Musical
  16. “Just keep swimming” from Finding Nemo
  17. The Fantasmic sound
  18. Mickey Mouse as Steamboat Willie
  19. “Ferb, I know what we’re going to do today” from Phineas and Ferb
  20. “To infinity and beyond” from Toy Story
  21. The Monsters Inc. theme song — but the loud meme version
  22. “Off to Neverland” from Peter Pan
  23. Winifred being disgusted by the morning from Hocus Pocus
  24. The Sanderson Sisters’ witchy song
  25. “Hello, I am Baymax” from Baymax!
  26. “Reach for the sky!” from Toy Story
  27. The Tower of Terror welcomes you to the ride
  28. “Vanessa’s Trick” from The Little Mermaid
  29. Aladdin waking up the Genie from Aladdin
  30. “Lizzie McGuire, you are an outfit repeater” from The Lizzie McGuire Movie
