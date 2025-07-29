If there’s one thing Disney adults, casual fans, and nostalgic Millennial-core girlies have in common, it’s this: They will always find a way to bring Disney magic into the most random parts of their lives. And right now? That magic is coming through their car speakers.

Thanks to TikTok (because of course that’s where this idea went viral), people are using Apple’s Shortcuts app to customize their CarPlay startup sound — meaning the second you start your car, any audio you want can play via your Apple CarPlay. Think of it like a little personal theme song every time you turn the key. Since going viral in early July, the trend has taken on a life of its own, with drivers setting everything from Twilight quotes to hilarious TikTok audios as their go-to car-starting sounds. But the best ones? Disney sounds. Obviously.

Whether it’s the iconic “Andy’s coming!” line or literally the opening of the Disney World Monorail welcome speech, Disney CarPlay startup sounds are turning cars into moving pieces of the Magic Kingdom (and beyond). Suddenly, your Honda CR-V has main character energy — and Belle is narrating your morning commute.

If you’ve been dying to join in on the fun but can’t decide which sound to use, don’t worry. I’ve compiled 30 of the best, funniest, and most magical Disney CarPlay startup sound ideas to get you started. Buckle up, princesses!