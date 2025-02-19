With 46 iPhone models released since that fateful day the first iPhone was revealed back in 2007 — June 29, to be exact — Apple seems to announce a new iPhone almost yearly. Each new iPhone release comes with a new set of properties, colors, and gadgets to get acquainted with — or occasionally a fan-favorite feature to mourn the loss of. (Separate headphone jack and charging port, you are dearly missed.) This time around is no different: On Feb. 19, Apple announced the iPhone 16e, a new addition to the already-stacked iPhone 16 lineup, bringing the total number of different iPhone 16 models to five.

Everyone has different wants and needs when it comes to their phones, whether their priority is the best camera on the market or the biggest screen to marathon-watch the newest season of The White Lotus. But what makes this new model worth the trade-in or the purchase? And more importantly, what’s the difference between the original iPhone 16 and the new 16e?

For starters, both models share many similarities, from screen size to image resolution, but there are a few key differences. The immediate discrepancy is the 16e’s noticeably lower price, sitting comfortably at $599, in comparison to the iPhone 16’s range of $799 to $899 (for a 16 and a 16 Plus, respectively). However, there is no such thing as a free lunch, which, in this case, means this new model lacks a few features that the original iPhone 16 boasts. Namely, the iPhone 16 offers more range in terms of brightness, with the 16 getting up to 1,000 nits (the standard unit of luminous intensity) and the 16e only reaching 800. Both models have a 48 MP camera, but the 16 has an extra lens. And, sadly, for fans of teal or pink, the 16e may not be for you, as this new model only comes in black and white.

But! That does not mean the iPhone 16e brings nothing to the table. While there may not be a second camera lens, the 16e is equipped with an additional Telephoto feature integrated with its main camera, resulting in a high-quality zoom. Plus, powered by Apple’s latest-generation A18 chip, it is uniquely built for Apple Intelligence. Maybe most crucially, the 16e lasts an additional four hours of charge — 26 to the iPhone 16’s 22. Also, the 16e was built with the environment in mind, as it’s made up of over 30% recycled content, including 100% recycled cobalt and 95% recycled lithium in the battery, 85% recycled aluminum in the enclosure, and more.

If all this intrigues you, the iPhone 16e will be available Friday, Feb. 28.