I’m sorry, Steve from Sex and the City was in Wicked?! Yeah, you read that right and are probably equally as shocked as I am. In the film’s bonus feature, which includes commentary from various cast members, our girl Ariana Grande shared that David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady aka Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) main love interest on SATC, is in the movie — but not how we think.

She said that Eigenberg played that little tamarin money we see when Elphaba goes to visit Dr. Dillamond and sees that he’s holding a court with the other talking animals in Oz to discuss the unfriendly treatment against them. “So that I guess is Steve from Sex and the City. He makes a cameo,” Grande said. “He has one line and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey.” Grande even went on to do an impression of Eigenberg’s very notable, raspy voice.

What’s the line she’s talking about you ask? Well, it’s, “A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case.” After sharing that Eigenberg is the monkey in the movie, Grande said, “It’s the craziest thing in the world. You were great on 20 seasons of Sex and the City.”

Along with this little secret, Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo went on to spill some more behind-the-scenes secrets. My personal favorite was Grande’s injury due to Glinda’s iconic hair “toss toss.” Yes, if you’ve seen the film, you’ know’re probably well aware of her signature move. Well, thanks to Variety, we now know that this “toss toss” was no joke as Grande injured herself doing it. “I couldn’t move my head. I had Icy Hot patches all over,” she said. “It was a solid week of Icy Hot patches on my neck.”

Despite Grande’s confident delivery, her reveal was nothing more than a joke. It turns out that Eigenberg wasn’t the voice behind the monkey after all. According to Vulture, the tamarin monkey believed to be the SATC’s Steve was *actually* Kim Durham, and in a sample audio clip, the monkey and Durham sound so much alike. It honestly makes sense as to why Grande may have shared that the monkey was Eigenberg, after all, I think we all remember his character as sweet, innocent, and tiny — metaphorically speaking, of course.

Nonetheless, this bonus feature seems to have fans, including me, in a chokehold because we love to be fed more content.

i just KNEW once wicked was released on digital that i’d be down bad… with the movie AND these bonus features, i’ve been in oz way too much since new year’s eve. — caleb (@itsctimesII) January 2, 2025

I know one thing, prime better have those wicked bonus features available when I turn it on tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GFjzBjFiL5 — MKP! 🐼 (@_riahhhhhh) January 1, 2025

SOMEONE GIVE ME £20 I NEED TO BUY WICKED ON APPLE TV IMMEDIATELY THE BONUS FEATURES?!?!?! — LANA! 🐇ERAS 18/06 (@ghostinrep) January 3, 2025

All I know for sure is that along with waiting for more content to hold us over until Wicked: Part Two, I’m personally holding space for the possibility of a Steve cameo.