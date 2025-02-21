Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Um, Was That *Really* Sydney Sweeney’s Voice In Tate McRae’s “Miss Possessive”?

Were my ears deceiving me or was that really Sydney Sweeney’s voice in Tate McRae’s song “Miss Possessive”? McRae released the track along with her album, So Close To What, on Feb. 21. “Miss Possessive” is the first song on the tracklist, and it opens with a woman’s voice saying, “No seriously, get your hands off my man.”

“Miss Possessive” or more specifically, Sweeney’s apparent line, opens the album, and can I just say, I don’t know how McRae could have made So Close To What more iconic. While McRae has been dominating pop music with hits like “It’s ok I’m ok” and “2 hands,” Sweeney has been similarly rising in popularity. With starring in 2023’s Anyone But You and many viral moments, Sweeney is certainly in Hollywood to stay. The collaboration of these two rising stars is giving me so much hope for the future of Gen Z pop culture. 

While Sweeney isn’t credited on the song, fans are convinced McRae sampled her voice in the beginning. Of course, many ran to X/ Twitter to share their thoughts on Sweeney’s apparent voice cameo in “Miss Possessive.”

As for the line itself, it’s currently unclear if McRae sampled a show or movie where Sweeney said this or if Sweeney recorded it specifically for “Miss Possessive.” McRae has made it clear that she studies pop culture for her music videos, which is pretty evident in “It’s ok I’m ok,” referencing ’90s celebrities like Britney Spears. With this in mind, I wouldn’t be surprised if “No seriously, get your hands off my man” is a lesser-known line from Sweeney’s work. However, the thought of these two collaborating in the studio gets me so excited, I mean, talk about a meeting of the minds. 

If this truly was a collaboration in the studio, I know I’d love to see more of this duo. The internet would certainly go crazy over a picture of the two of them. And while I don’t want to get my hopes up, just imagine a “Miss Possessive” music video featuring Sweeney — I would collapse. Of course, it’s not even 100% confirmed that the voice in “Miss Possessive” is actually Sweeney’s, so fans will just have to wait and see if the theories are true. 

There is one thing for absolute certainty though: So Close To What has solidified McRae as the next pop princess. Its catchy tracks, amazing aesthetics, and easter eggs — like Sweeney’s voice — are bringing McRae straight to the top of everyone’s playlists. Personally, I can’t wait to see what she does next. 

