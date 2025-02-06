Wait, Does Sabina Carpenter’s New Album Cover Throw Shade At Barry Keoghan?

It looks like Sabrina Carpenter isn’t necessarily keeping Barry Keoghan in her “Good Graces.” After her second 2025 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal album, Carpenter took to her Instagram on Feb. 4, to announce that she would be releasing a deluxe version of her Short n’ Sweet album. “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s**t!!!!!,” she captioned the post. Alongside this caption, Carpenter released a never-before-seen alternate of her notorious album cover, featuring a pic of her over her shoulder at the camera, as well as a photo of the deluxe album’s tracklist and features.

What fans *really* took notice of was how the tracklist shows what looks to be a scribbled-out song titled “Barry.” Sound familiar? It seems like Carpenter had originally had a song called “Barry” but amidst the breakup rumors and Keoghan deactivating of his IG account, the song has since been renamed to “Bad Reviews.”

To top it all off, Carpenter’s iconic song “Bed Chem” was also crossed out and re-written, which could play into this supposed shade because of how the song is supposedly about Keoghan’s notable accent and blue eyes.

In case you forgot, back in December 2024, news broke that Carpenter and Keoghan had decided to go their separate ways after a year of dating. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” and insider told PEOPLE.

Fans *ran* to social media to share their opinions about Keoghan’s name appearing to be scribbled out on Carpenter’s deluxe album cover. Under the post, users commented on the iconic-ness that was this supposed shade with one user writing, “Please tell me that’s Barry’s name scratched out at the bottom.” Meanwhile, users on X/ Twitter and TikTok went wild over this Keoghan shade.

sabrina crossing out bed chem on the deluxe announcement… barry when i catch you. He literally tainted one of the best songs on the album😒 — Nani🫦💫 (@NaseemaVeasey) February 5, 2025

please tell me that crossed out one doesn’t say barry… sabrina was about to pull an ariana 😭 pic.twitter.com/5rAxyPgtcV — sam 🫧 (@satelliteonfilm) February 4, 2025

I guess nothing will be fully revealed until the deluxe album is released on Valentine’s Day, but this is something I will gladly be pausing my plans that day for.