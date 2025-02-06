Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan
@sabrinacarpenter via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Wait, Does Sabina Carpenter’s New Album Cover Throw Shade At Barry Keoghan?

Rojienne Groves

It looks like Sabrina Carpenter isn’t necessarily keeping Barry Keoghan in her “Good Graces.” After her second 2025 Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal album, Carpenter took to her Instagram on Feb. 4, to announce that she would be releasing a deluxe version of her Short n’ Sweet album. “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s**t!!!!!,” she captioned the post. Alongside this caption, Carpenter released a never-before-seen alternate of her notorious album cover, featuring a pic of her over her shoulder at the camera, as well as a photo of the deluxe album’s tracklist and features.

What fans *really* took notice of was how the tracklist shows what looks to be a scribbled-out song titled “Barry.” Sound familiar? It seems like Carpenter had originally had a song called “Barry” but amidst the breakup rumors and Keoghan deactivating of his IG account, the song has since been renamed to “Bad Reviews.”

To top it all off, Carpenter’s iconic song “Bed Chem” was also crossed out and re-written, which could play into this supposed shade because of how the song is supposedly about Keoghan’s notable accent and blue eyes. 

In case you forgot, back in December 2024, news broke that Carpenter and Keoghan had decided to go their separate ways after a year of dating. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” and insider told PEOPLE.

Fans *ran* to social media to share their opinions about Keoghan’s name appearing to be scribbled out on Carpenter’s deluxe album cover. Under the post, users commented on the iconic-ness that was this supposed shade with one user writing, “Please tell me that’s Barry’s name scratched out at the bottom.” Meanwhile, users on X/ Twitter and TikTok went wild over this Keoghan shade. 

@katherinezaino

As she should. #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet

♬ original sound – lanie kristin
@dearjake

GIRL I LOVE U SM @Sabrina Carpenter #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet #barrykeoghan #fyp #taylorswift #greenscreen

♬ original sound – lanie kristin

I guess nothing will be fully revealed until the deluxe album is released on Valentine’s Day, but this is something I will gladly be pausing my plans that day for.

Rojienne Groves is the Her Campus Entertainment & Culture Intern. She'll be covering anything and everything celebrities, trends, social media, and film/tv. Rojienne is currently pursuing a double-major in Journalism and Media, Culture, and Communication. Rojienne indulges in everything film, TikTok, and TV-related, from writing to binge-watching. In her spare time, she can be found journaling in a local coffee shop and browsing the shelves at any bookstore.