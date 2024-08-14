Wait… Did Latto Shade Ice Spice In Her Song “Chicken Grease”?

There’s nothing that brings out someone’s rap game quite like a feud, and Latto’s latest album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is no exception. On Aug. 13, the “Big Energy” rapper unveiled Disc 2 to her latest album, which originally debuted on Aug. 9, bringing the total to 17 tracks. In one of the added songs, titled “Chicken Grease,” Latto seemingly takes jabs at rival rapper Ice Spice. The diss in the song is not at all random to the rappers’s fans, as the two have been feuding since earlier this year.

“Chicken Grease” was the last song added to Sugar Honey Iced Tea after fans urged Latto to include it following a clip teasing a snippet of the song being featured in the album’s trailer. Latto displays her southern roots throughout the album, but “Chicken Grease” samples fellow rapper T.I.’s 2003 hit “24’s.”

In the song, Latto comes out swinging, as the first verse includes an apparent dig at Ice Spice. “Really I should get a thank you, b*tch, ‘cause I ain’t gone (Tuh)/ Oh, Maggot ass hoe (Hoe) Raggеd ass hoe (Hoe)/ Is you okay? Oh, any ass hoe (Prrr)/ Put it on him makе him wanna marry me (Ah, marry me).” However, some fans heard the second half of the verse as “Is you okay? Ole, Annie ass hoe (Prrr).”

Ice Spice is frequently compared to the Little Orphan Annie due to her signature ginger afro, which resembles that of the character’s. This comparison isn’t new. In June 2023, Cardi B appeared to reference Ice Spice during her performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam by displaying a character resembling Annie on the screens while dancing to her song “Tomorrow 2” during her set. Cardi B later clarified the situation on Instagram Live, but speculation of a feud continued.

With the release of “Chicken Grease,” the apparent feud between Latto and Ice Spice is once again at the top of fans’s minds.

The rumored feud between the two rappers began in January 2023 after Latto posted a TikTok video with Ice Spice’s song “Pretty Girl” playing in the background. During a guest appearance on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Latto clarified that the song inclusion was merely a coincidence. Despite this, the situation led Ice Spice to release a diss track titled “Think U the Sh– (Fart),” which received mixed reactions from fans regarding its lyrics. Ice Spice later confirmed on X Space that the track was aimed at Latto. Latto responded to the drama by posting a picture of a poop cake on X with the caption, “Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch ?????”

Things are becoming heated between the two, so when the official lyrics of “Chicken Grease” are released, let’s hope they settle the drama rumors rather than adding to them.