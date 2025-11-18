Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Here’s Why Fans Think That Jessi & Jordan Broke Up After ‘SLOMW’

It’s been less than a week since Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dropped on Hulu, and rumors are already swirling about the relationship statuses of the cast — and I’m not talking about Taylor and Dakota. After Season 3, and some silent moves on social media, fans are wondering about a different couple: Did Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura break up? 

To start, referring to them as one last name might be factually inaccurate, considering Jessi has changed her name on social media during the week of Nov. 17. Fans took to Reddit to discuss how Jessi has abandoned her married last name and has returned to her maiden name, “Draper” on her social media platforms. 

But does this confirm the couple ended the relationship? It is no secret that Jessie and Jordan have been working through some marital problems: Much of season 3 revolved around Jessi’s not-so torrid “affair” with Vanderpump Villa’s Marciano Brunette, which was proven to be purely emotional after Jessi took a lie detector test. Nothing says trust like making your partner take a lie detector test, am I right, ladies?

Additionally,  all the drama comes after years of putting up with Jordan’s toxic behavior, which Jessi spoke about on the show. However, Jordan admitted in a conversation with Jessi on SLOMW  that he “acted extremely poorly” and that the situation made them “get to a place where it was extremely toxic,” in regard to their relationship

With both parties owning up to their mistakes, Season 3 ends with the couple deciding to move back in together after their 90-day break. Jessi tells Jordan, “If we’re both putting the work in, we deserve to give it a chance and put that time and effort in to see if those changes can be long-lasting,” and Jordan agrees they should stick it out for their children. So, let’s just chalk up the name change to a mere coincidence.

Jessi and Jordan’s home recently went up for sale

So why are they also selling their highly remodeled Pleasant Grove, Utah home? “When we bought the house, it was a project to say the least,” Jordan told Realtor.com. It appears that the project is also being abandoned. Jordan also told Realtor.com that the couple is moving into a new house together. “We found our dream home that is perfect for us and are looking for a fresh start,” Jessi told Realtor.com. “We found this home unexpectedly and knew it was our dream home from the second we saw it.”

It is entirely possible that the name change and the new house are indicators of a fresh start, allowing the couple to put the drama behind them, but this will not stop fans from speculating, nor will it deter their investment in the couple’s relationship status. 

