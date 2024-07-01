No, ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Didn’t Get Fired From Her Job After *That* Viral Video

Hailey Welch, AKA the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” has become an overnight, internet sensation. ICYMI, Welch rose to fame in June 2024 after her man-on-the-street interview went viral. The promiscuous interview – which happened on June 11 with @Tim&DeeTV – instantly took the internet by storm.

During the interview, Welch was asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Without hesitation, she iconically replied, “You gotta give ‘em that Hawk Tuah and spit on that thang.” In case you’re still confused about what “Hawk Tuah” means, to put it simply, it refers to the sound of spitting onto a man’s genitalia during oral sex.

Since the video went viral, Welch has released “Hawk Tuah” merch alongside Tim&DeeTV, profiting from her trending slogan. If you want a “Hawk Tuah” trucker hat or a graphic tee that reads, “If she don’t ‘Hawk Tuah’ I don’t wanna ‘Tawk Tuah,’” then that online merch store is the place to go.

Following her rise to fame, many rumors surrounding Welch have soared on the internet. The most popular one being that she was fired from her job. This rumor began on June 21, when the Facebook page Tippah County Tribune shared a post publicly announcing Welch’s termination from her job as a preschool teacher following the release of the risqué video.

The statement referenced quotes from Epstein Day School Director, Carla Reed, who stated, “We love Hailey but unfortunately we cannot allow this type of behavior from one of our very own faculty members.” The post also used a “quote” from Welch, in which she stated that she planned to “seek retribution against the preschool.” Seems legit.

However, the post had many confused as to whether this was true or just another online rumor, and it seems to be the ladder. One click into the Facebook page of the Tippah County Tribune shows that it describes itself in the intro as “Tippah County’s #1 Publication For Satirical Laughs.” The page is also labeled as Satire/Parody, so it’s safe to assume that Welch was not fired from her job (and was also not a preschool teacher to begin with).

Of course, with fame comes rumors, and with Welch’s NSFW phrase rising to popularity on social media, it seems only likely that this would have happened eventually. It’ seems as though’s possible that this rumor only spiraled because of people not seeing the label of Tippah County Tribune’s Facebook page as satire.

So, consider this rumor debunked!