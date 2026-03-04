Wait, So Are DeVonta & Brittany Actually Broken Up?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 10 of Love Is Blind follow. Love Is Blind Season 10 has officially come to a close, and IDK about you, but I have some big questions ahead of the reunion. Aside from wondering if the two marriages this season worked out post-show, I’m also thinking about the status of another relationship: Are DeVonta and Brittany still engaged?

If you’re all caught up on Episode 12 of the show, then I’m sure you’re wondering the same thing. At first, DeVonta and Brittany were pretty solid in the pods. However, things took a turn after the couple met IRL — mainly because Brittany wasn’t DeVonta’s “typical type.” (PSA: If you have a set type… maybe don’t go on a show where the whole point is to get engaged without seeing the other person?) The two also dealt with a ton of communication issues, with Brittany being very eager and invested in their relationship, and DeVonta being closed off and visibly uncomfortable during their time together. So, it didn’t shock me much to see that the two didn’t make it to the altar, breaking up on the supposed day of their wedding in Brittany’s apartment. But are they done for good? Well, here’s where it gets confusing.

Did DeVonta & Brittany break up for good?

In their final conversation, DeVonta tells Brittany that he wasn’t ready to get married. Brittany was hurt, but seemed understanding and willing to push the wedding off until DeVonta was ready. However, DeVonta wasn’t on the same wavelength: To the camera, he expressed that Brittany was turning into his “shadow,” and that she wasn’t giving him the space he needed. He also said that he was put off by the fact that Brittany had pre-purchased a wedding dress before going on the show, which made him wonder if she was going to get married to “just anyone” regardless of whether he proposed.

DeVonta ended the conversation by saying he’ll be “in touch” before leaving the apartment. Brittany told production that she was “99% sure” she would marry DeVonta in the future, going so far as to say that she wanted to have children with him shortly after.

So, on the show, the ending of their relationship is pretty ambiguous. At the time of publication, it’s not confirmed whether the couple is still engaged or not: DeVonta’s Instagram is set to private, and it doesn’t appear that Brittany follows him on her account. I guess we’ll have to wait until the reunion to get the real answer.