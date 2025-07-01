Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But you know what’s actually groundbreaking? The long-awaited confirmation that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is officially in the works. Cue the clacking of Louboutin heels (or as the film called them, the “clackers”) and the collective gasp of every fashion-forward millennial who still knows the difference between turquoise, lapis, and cerulean. Nearly two decades after Meryl Streep’s iconic delivery of Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway’s glow-up from polyester-clad assistant to bonafide fashion insider, the 2006 cult classic is being resurrected for a sequel we never even dared to dream of.

Rumors of a Devil Wears Prada sequel have swirled for years, dating back to October 2022 when Anne Hathaway shut down rumors of the possibility in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. But when the question popped back up in a 2024 interview with V Magazine, Hathaway stated that she and the cast “all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, [they] would be crazy not to.”

But with filming officially underway, the internet is ablaze with speculation. Rightfully so. Will Miranda Priestly still be the queen of cutthroat couture? Is Andy Sachs now the one calling the shots? And most importantly, will Emily Charlton finally get to go to Paris? Grab your Starbucks, silence your phones, and prepare to gird your loins. This sequel promises to deliver the drama, fashion, and of course, the zippy one-liners that will inevitably be quoted for years to come.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date

The sequel is slated to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Fans can expect a high-fashion spectacle worthy of the original, with early buzz hinting at the return of some very familiar (and impeccably-dressed) faces.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast

20th Century Studios

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all slated to reprise their iconic roles from the 2006 comedy drama. It has also been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter that Kenneth Branagh will be joining the cast as the newest Mr. Priestly. David Frankel and Aline Brosh McKenna, the original writers and directors of the first film, have been confirmed to return for the project. However, there is one familiar face that’ll be missing from the sequel. Adrian Grenier won’t be reprising his role as Andy’s chef boyfriend, Nate.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Plot

Specific details of the sequel remain a mystery, but according to Variety, the storyline allegedly follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates the steady decline of traditional print media. Her former assistant, Emily Charlton, is reportedly facing off against Priestly — especially now that she’s a powerful executive for a luxury group with funding that Priestly desperately needs. It’s unclear what kind of role Hathaway would play in this storyline, but since this plot isn’t confirmed, fans will just have to wait and see.

Those fans in question (myself included) will definitely be counting down the days until this sequel struts into theaters. Impatiently, of course. So by all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.