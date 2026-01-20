Deuxmoi Got A Tip About The Brooklyn Beckham Wedding Drama Years Ago

After years of harboring family drama, Brooklyn Beckham decided he couldn’t keep his silence anymore. So, over the weekend of Jan. 17, he took to his Instagram Stories (as so many do) to express his pent-up aggression against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, and revealed his truth about what went down at his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022. And it looks like the younger Beckham’s side of things basically confirms a blind item shared by Deuxmoi from that same time period.

Submitted anonymously on April 13, 2022, only a few days after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, an anonymous sender under the email bride@wedding.com addressed the tension between Beckham and his family at the nuptials, and the awkward Marc Anthony dedication meant for Peltz and Beckham during their wedding reception.

According to the tip, the uncomfortable song dedication to Beckham and his mother trapped him onstage and sent Peltz running off in tears. Once the song was over, Beckham bolted to his wife, the tip said. The newlyweds apparently didn’t return until after the party.

This description corresponds to Beckham’s account, which he shared on Jan. 19, 2026, where he claimed, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mom was waiting to dance with me instead.”

While there doesn’t seem to be any video footage of Beckham and Peltz’s wedding circulating (though the internet is desperately searching), Beckham said, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

The 2022 Deuxmoi tip wraps up by saying, “There was noticeable tension. The Beckhams didn’t really interact with Nicola or her family.” Beckham echoed this sentiment in his 2026 post, saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.”

For Beckham, this drama goes beyond the wedding — it’s worth cutting ties over. He said, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

One day after Beckham’s Instagram post, his father, David Beckham, seemed to indirectly reference his son’s Instagram Stories in an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids,” Beckham said. “You have to sometimes let them make those mistakes.”

It may not be the first time the Beckham family drama has made it to the press, but for Brooklyn, it seems like he hopes it’s the last. He wrapped up his IG Stories post saying, “All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”