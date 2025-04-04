For Romeo and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, it’s possible a brotherly feud has moved outside of the home and into the public eye. According to a new report from TMZ, Romeo and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham are not on speaking terms because of the younger brother’s romantic involvement with his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Her Campus reached out to Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You may be wondering: All of this over a girl? Well, according to the TMZ report, the feud comes after Peltz Beckham had a romantic connection with Turnbull years ago. (Peltz Beckham has been married to wife Nicola Peltz Beckham since 2022.) Rather than the feud being about Turnbull specifically, it’s reportedly more about Peltz Beckham’s concerns over Turnbull’s intentions with his younger brother.

No one in the family has commented publicly on the feud rumors, but it’s possible it’s been stirring for a while and took the main stage on April 2. At that time, the younger Beckham took to his Instagram Story to post a photo from David Beckham’s 50th birthday on March 30, where all members of the family were seen and tagged, except Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Beckham went on to caption the story post with, “Family is everything. Love you all.”

@romeobeckham via Instagram

On top of it all, David Beckham himself posted a series of photos on Instagram on April 1, and fans noticed the Peltz Beckhams were absent from the photos. “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange,” one user wrote under the post.

It looks like Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham were present at the family’s Christmas gathering in December 2024, yet not present at David Beckham’s Boss underwear campaign launch party in January. And in March, the pair didn’t attend Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week runaway show. Famously, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has gotten tribute tattoos dedicated to his younger siblings. It first started with each of their birth years on his elbow — “02 05 11” — and in 2020, he got Romeo, Cruz, and Harper all tattooed on various fingers.