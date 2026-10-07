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@jcubedhax / tiktok / disney+ / abc
Culture > Entertainment

Here’s The Lore On Derek Hough & Coach Jackie J’s Rivalry

Every week, fans are turning into Dancing With The Starsand the social media recaps after. You might have seen creators on TikTok posting their in-depth opinions on the Season 35 dances, judges, and eliminations. And, if you have, then you’ve definitely come across the Derek Hough and Coach Jackie J beef.

If you’ve seen an episode of DWTS, then you’d know that Derek Hough regularly goofs off in the background when the camera is in his view: He makes faces. He pops in and out of frame. He makes prolonged eye-contact. And for the most part, fans love it. But Coach Jackie J? She is not having it.

If you’re unfamiliar with the main players in this heated rivalry (wink!), allow me to explain. Derek Hough is a current judge on Dancing With The Stars, but started out as a pro for 17 seasons, snagging six Mirrorball trophies throughout his tenure on the show. He was promoted to a judge for the show’s 29th season and became a head judge for Season 32 after longtime head judge Len Goodman retired. In short, when it comes to Derek Hough, he’s kind of a DWTS legend.

Aside from being one of the best professional dancers to enter the ballroom, Hough is also known for his goofy personality — especially on social media. On TikTok, Hough is tapped in when it comes to the DWTS fandom, playing along with the inside jokes and bantering with fans and other pros in the comment section. And that’s where Coach Jackie J comes in.

WHat’s going on between Coach Jackie J & Derek Hough?

Coach Jackie J is a popular content creator on social media, amassing over a million followers across platforms for her comedic videos about sports and pop culture. However, Coach Jackie J is also known for her viral recaps of reality television — and that, my friends, is how she formed a (completely unserious) rivalry with Derek Hough.

On social media, Coach Jackie J regularly calls out Hough’s background antics saying that he has made an “enemy” out of her due to sticking his head in the frame when the show’s host, Alfonso Ribeiro, is talking. Still, Hough does it every week, and even commented under one of Coach Jackie J’s videos, “It’s all for you ❤️”.

@jcubedhax

I did NOT expect this result #dwts

♬ original sound – Coach Jackie J

If you’re thinking, “This kind of gives Sue Sylvester and Will Schuester,” you’d be correct. In her recaps, Coach Jackie J regularly refers to Hough as her “rival”, and in response, Hough continues to poke his head in the frame, sometimes mouthing things like “I love you” — which, as you can imagine, only fuels the beef.

Of course, the rivalry is all in good fun. On TikTok, Coach Jackie J and Hough have even floated the idea of partnering up on a future season of DWTS — which would mean Hough coming out of retirement as a judge. Sure, it’s definitely unlikely, but hey, a girl can dream.

@jcubedhax

If this is the sacrifice I must make to get him off the judging table I will do it #dwts

♬ Stop The Wedding – Trần Phan Anh Dũng

Hopefully, this rivalry can culminate in a dance between the two — preferably with a matching tracksuit and a sweater vest. Glee reference, anyone?

Julianna Marie
Julianna Marie is the Wellness Editor at Her Campus — leading the site's coverage of health, wellness, sex, relationships, and mental health. Additionally, she oversees our College Try franchise, the LGBTQIA+ vertical (Free To Be) and occasionally covers astrology, entertainment, fashion and beauty, and internet culture.

Julianna's work as a screenwriter and filmmaker has also received recognition at major film festivals such as LA Shorts, Tokyo International Film Festival, the NYC Horror Film Festival, and more. Currently, she is in the process of writing her debut novel.

She graduated with a B.F.A in Screenwriting from Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in May 2022, where she formed very strong opinions on movies and a love for the beach. (She's a Pisces.)

When she's not writing burning hot takes and writing about her personal life for the masses (sorry, mom), you can find Julianna cooking, going out with the girls, doing yoga the morning after going out with the girls, watching reality television with her fiancé, playing chess, or advocating for the food scene in Pittsburgh, PA. It really is that good, BTW.

If you like blurry Instagram Stories and food reviews, you can follow her on Instagram at @juliannammarie.