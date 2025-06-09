Gleeks, Rise: Darren Criss Is The Third ‘Glee’ Star In A Row To Win A Tony

It’s a Glee-ful moment for the Gleeks: Darren Criss is officially a Tony winner! Cue the confetti and a Journey victory ballad (Glee version, of course) — as Criss continued a three-year winning streak for the Glee cast. Mr. Schue would be proud.

At the 2025 Tony Awards, Criss won for his stellar performance as Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending, an original musical about robots exploring love, loneliness, and friendship in a futuristic world. Kinda like Wall-E, if Wall-E involved Blaine belting his heart out. In 2024, Jonathan Groff, who played Jesse St. James on Glee, won Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his role as Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along. (Quick lore drop: this year, Criss beat out Jonathan Groff for that same award.) Then, in 2023, Alex Newell, who played Unique Adams on Glee, made history, becoming the first non-binary actor to win a Tony — taking home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their performance in Shucked.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang, is also a two-time Tony winner. She earned Best Play in 2020 as producer of The Inheritance, and Best Revival of a Musical in 2018 as co-producer for Once on This Island. Other Glee stars have snagged Tonys in the past as well, including Kristin Chenoweth, Ali Stroker, and Idina Menzel.

When you think about it, the Glee cast has kind of been running the Tony Awards…

The cast members of ‘GLEE’ with Tony Awards:



• Darren Criss

• Jonathan Groff

• Alex Newell

• Ali Stroker

• Jenna Ushkowitz

• Brian Stokes Mitchell

• Kristen Chenoweth

• Indina Menzel

• Whoopi Goldberg

• Neil Patrick Harris pic.twitter.com/8dL4VYrsx3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 9, 2025

This win puts Criss halfway to an EGOT, checking off an Emmy and Tony win. Criss won his Emmy in 2018 for his performance as lead actor in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Naturally, Gleeks across the world are celebrating like New Directions won the National Championships. And as any true fan would, they’re taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement, favorite memes, and predictions for the future.

should have known darren criss's culture relevance would be greater than katy perry's when he chewed her up with that teenage dream cover. and look at us now. — mimi⁷ 💜 bts month (@silverplled) June 9, 2025

a 5th glee kid winning a tony before lea michele pic.twitter.com/6grM9P4cQe — kevin lempke (@KevinLempke) June 9, 2025

kurt and blaine watching the tony’s together in the glee epilogue vs. chris colfer and darren criss holding the tony darren just won pic.twitter.com/yv51SWjUmj — say :)(: (@kgleeb) June 9, 2025

this being the 7th consecutive year an ex glee cast member has won a tony #TonysAwards pic.twitter.com/IQxJFaywHQ — amie (@pap3rfleabag) June 9, 2025

Darren Criss won a Tony last night so you KNOW I had to put this back in rotation pic.twitter.com/B5uci1kzvL — gia ☀️ (@giaJTV) June 9, 2025

watching Darren Criss win a Tony was like watching my friend become famous 😭 — manja 🧚‍♀️ (@kroete2000) June 9, 2025

So, I guess the question is… Who’s next? My money is on Amber Riley, but I’ll be cheering for every Gleek in the wings.