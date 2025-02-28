Unpacking All Of That Danisha Carter Drama On TikTok — Because It’s A Lot

Some wild controversy involving TikTokers Danisha Carter and Khalil (aka @draftd0ger in TikTok) might have popped up on your FYP this week — and if you’re confused, DW, I have the breakdown. But even if the drama hasn’t hit your FYP yet, here’s everything you need to know.

It all started when Khalil, a TikToker with 87k followers, posted a series of videos on Feb. 26, detailing reported harassment from TikToker Danisha Carter, who has 1.9 million followers. He claims they met through a dating app (Raya) and hooked up, but after that, Khalil claims that Carter became “obsessed,” and he didn’t want to see her anymore.

Additionally, Khalil said Carter lied about her identity and has been harassing him online for months. “I hooked up with her and then realized she not only lied about her age, but about being pregnant to coerce me and emotionally blackmail me into sleeping with her again,” Khalil said in his video. Her Campus reached out to Carter’s team for comment about Khalil’s claims, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

In this video, he also claimed that she lied about being pregnant to try to see him again. He said they met on Raya and hooked up, but during the LA wildfires, he worked as a volunteer and was unable to text back. This made Carter upset, and she allegedly blew up his phone. “Because I was volunteering, I was not texting back quick enough for Carter’s liking,” Khalil said. “Which led to her being very rude to me through text message.”

But Khalil didn’t stop there. In another video, he dove deeper into the claims that she lied about being pregnant, sharing screenshots that Khalil said are between Carter and a friend. He then claimed that the reason that Carter kept asking for his address was to allegedly dox him. “She got another man doxxed a few years ago for saying she was a catfish,” he claimed. Her Campus reached out to Carter’s team for comment about the doxxing claims, as well as the texts, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

@draftd0dger Part 2 🥰 Since yall wanna be funny I’ll be HILARIOUS ♬ original sound – Khalil🔻

Khalil also posted several more videos addressing Carter and claiming that he has not cheated on anyone. “I don’t even have a girlfriend, I met a girl a week after me and Danisha hooked up and we started hanging out,” he said.

While Khalil is posting about this drama, Carter has been radio silent about it and has continued posting her regular content, which is mainly focused on politics and social issues. In her most recent video, the comment section was full of people asking for her to comment on the drama or noting her bold silence as a sign she does not care about it.

Only time will tell if Carter will clear the air or leave the opinions up to the common court of TikTok.