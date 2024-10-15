Kaya Coleman Is Like ‘Beyond Black Beauty’s Jolie In More Ways Than One

In Her Campus’ series Next Question, we rapid-fire interview emerging Gen Z talent about what it’s like to rule over the internet. This month, actress Kaya Coleman is in the hot seat to answer our burning questions.

As a biracial woman, Kaya Coleman says she understands the feeling of not fitting in. “I know what it’s like to be mixed and be confused and be like, ‘I don’t belong here,’” she says in an exclusive interview with Her Campus. The same goes for her character, Jolie Dumont — a young Black equestrian navigating family and identity in Prime Video’s Beyond Black Beauty.

Coleman grew up in a predominantly white area of Calgary, Canada, feeling caught between two cultures (her mother is Ukrainian and her father is African American). Much like her character, Jolie — who moves away from the life she’s known in Belgium’s elite stables to live on an urban ranch in Baltimore — Coleman often grappled with where she belonged. “I was figuring out my thing as Jolie was and I think that worked well for the story,” Coleman says. “That’s really well-reflected in Jolie’s journey… If she took away everything horseback riding included, who is she as a person? She’s still figuring it out. I can easily relate to that.”

While starring as Jolie, Coleman discovered she shared even more similarities with the character. “As a young Black woman, the path Jolie’s on — especially with horse riding — really intrigued me,” Coleman says. Jolie’s passion reminded Coleman of her own determination in her teenage years, when she had her heart set on competing in the Olympics for cheerleading. “That energy and passion Jolie has for riding, I connected with that on a personal level,” she says.

Despite not having previous experience with horses, Coleman still developed a spiritual connection with them that mirrored the one Jolie has with Black Beauty in the series. “We had multiple horses, but the one who I had the strongest bond with, we just naturally bonded,” Coleman says. “I think it was just meant to be.” As time went on, Coleman discovered her connection with horses went far beyond her role in Beyond Black Beauty. “My grandfather on my mom’s side used to ride horses when he was a kid,” she says. “My grandma on my dad’s side said that she has some cousins who have some horse-riding skills. So maybe it’s deep in my DNA.”

While Beyond Black Beauty is a show about a young girl’s connection with a horse, its overall message is that nobody’s perfect and everyone deserves grace, which Coleman hopes young women — especially women of color — take away from Jolie’s story. “There’s this line in the show where Jolie’s grandma says, ‘Forgiveness is a gift.’ I carry that with me,” Coleman says. “Not only to forgive others, but to forgive yourself. It’s a journey. It’s a process. Jolie makes mistakes. She can be messy, but her heart is in the right place.”

These responses have been edited for length and clarity.

What’s a song in your music rotation right now that you just can’t get enough of?

“Don’t Smile” by Sabrina Carpenter. I’ve been obsessed!

What’s something you do before filming that gets you in the zone?

Dancing to music! It helps me loosen up and get into character.

Are you team updo or free-fall when it comes to styling your hair?

When the curls look good, I wear them down. But by day four… up it goes!

After a long day of filming, what’s a guilty pleasure you like to indulge in?

I lay on the floor in a star shape, stare at the ceiling, and think of nothing. It’s my version of unwinding.

What’s your go-to coffee order?

In L.A., it’s an iced oat milk latte. But in Canada, I’ve got to go with a medium Timbits double-double from Tim Hortons.

If you weren’t acting, what would you be doing right now?

I’d probably be a naturopathic physician. I actually have a degree [in it]!