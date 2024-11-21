The ‘Cruel Intentions’ Filming Locations Are Actually Stunning

I’m sure we will all be neglecting our academic duties to obsessively watch Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions, which premiered on Nov. 21. The binge-worthy show transports viewers to the glamorous and preppy toxic social scene of the sororities and fraternities of Manchester College. The college life of Cruel Intentions is rich in drama, sex, wild parties, and, on a more wholesome note, student societies with Greek life at the center. The flashy college life depicted in Cruel Intentions has left me wondering: Does the classy Manchester College truly exist?

There is a Manchester University in Indiana that was formerly known as Manchester College. However, the similar names must’ve been a coincidence because, upon further research, I found out that Manchester University plans to introduce Greek life on campus in 2025, which means they currently don’t have any fraternities or sororities on campus. Additionally, Manchester University is a dry campus, so one can assume that this school did not inspire the campus culture of Cruel Intentions’s Manchester College. What would this iconic new show be if it took place on a campus with no Greek life, champagne, or keg stands?!

Okay, so here’s what we do know. Manchester College is set near Washington D.C., which explains why Annie, the Vice President’s daughter, attends. However, there is no Manchester College in Washington D.C.

The nation’s capital is home to many esteemed higher learning institutions and it’s possible one of them served as inspiration for the location and vibe of the show. George Washington University’s campus has many gates and grassy places to hang out, similar to Manchester College. But, the most obvious similarity between the two schools is the celebration of Greek life at George Washington University, with frats and sororities being home to over 1,300 students with 34 chapters and 4 councils.

It’s unclear which university Manchester College was based on but what we do know is that this school doesn’t exist. But don’t despair. If you’re a big fan of the show and/or Canadian like me, you can check out Cruel Intentions’s filming locations, as it was shot entirely in Toronto. The stunning mansion that is home to Delta Phi Pi was filmed at one of the glamorous estates in The Bridle Path, a luxurious neighborhood in Toronto where Drake himself happens to live in a $100 million dollar home.

Manchester College scenes were filmed at De La Salle College in Toronto, a private institution for middle and high-school-aged kids.

Similar to Narnia or Hogwarts, Manchester College isn’t a real place you can visit, but you definitely admire the filming locations as you watch the series!