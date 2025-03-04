As we all know all too well, presidential elections occur every four years in the United States, and the most recent one happened only a few months ago, when President Donald Trump was re-elected. What a lot of Americans don’t think about, however, is that elections happen far more often than just every four years. You might know that midterm elections to elect the House of Representatives members and alternating Senators happen every two years; the next midterms will be in November 2026. However, local and state elections — as well as special elections — happen every year. And this year, there are some very important ones to keep an eye on.

Voter turnout is often significantly higher in presidential elections than in midterms or local elections, but that doesn’t make other elections unimportant. Your local elections can determine critical positions in your community, like city council members, judges, or mayors and governors. Plus, creating change in the country’s overall political climate often starts at the local level.

This year’s elections are even more critical than usual. Trump’s re-election in November left the country divided, and many Americans have been unimpressed with his actions so far in his second term. Voting in one of these elections won’t change who the president is, but even slight changes at lower levels can have a major impact on U.S. politics as a whole, so these 2025 elections are a chance for voters to begin to make change.

Here are a few of the big elections happening in 2025 to watch out for — and, if you’re eligible, vote in. Plus, be sure to check with your local and state government to see if there are any others that apply to you.

wisconsin supreme court election

On April 1, 2025, Wisconsin voters will head to the polls to vote for a new state Supreme Court justice, as incumbent Justice Ann Walsh Bradley is retiring. The candidates are liberal Judge Susan Crawford and conservative Judge Brad Schimel. If Crawford wins, the court will keep its current liberal majority, but if Schimel wins, the court will switch to a conservative majority.

This state election has captured the attention of Americans across the country, including billionaire Elon Musk. Musk is currently “pouring money into the Wisconsin court race” in support of Schimel. On Jan. 23, 2025, Musk tweeted, “Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud!” Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said of Musk, “He’s also working to buy a Supreme Court majority that could eliminate any possibility of accountability to state law.”

florida special elections

Also on April 1, 2025, Florida will hold special elections for two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seats previously belonged to Republican Mike Waltz, who is now Trump’s national security advisor, and Republican Matt Gaetz, who resigned after withdrawing from consideration to be Trump’s Attorney General amid sexual misconduct allegations (despite substantial evidence, Gaetz still denies these claims). Republicans are expected to hold these seats, but the vote margins will be important to pay attention to, as thin margins could indicate how voters are feeling about Trump’s second-term performance so far.

pennsylvania supreme court election

On Election Day 2025 (Nov. 4), the Pennsylvania Supreme Court election could also be impactful for the nation. Democrats currently hold a 5-2 majority, but this year, three justices are running to retain their seats. The outcome of this election could determine which party takes the majority, which can impact cases concerning reproductive rights, voting rights, and marijuana legalization, according to Pennsylvania Capital Star.

new york special election

Representative Elise Stefanik from New York is still waiting to be confirmed as an ambassador to the United Nations, and if she is confirmed (which seems likely), then there will be a special election in New York to fill her seat in Congress. However, Democrats have discussed postponing the special election to fill her seat until the summer, which would keep the House’s Republican majority slim.

The fact that these elections have captured national attention show how impactful the results can be. In an increasingly divided country, change can start from the bottom-up, and all eyes will be on these states to gauge how Americans are feeling after the first few months of a Trump presidency.