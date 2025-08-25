A Tronnor Confirmation In 2025? Oh, We’re *So* Back

If you were obsessed with the internet at a very young age, boy, do I have some news for you. On Aug. 24, YouTuber Connor Franta confirmed his previous relationship (and addressed the supposed beef) with Troye Sivan. Anyone else’s 14-year-old inner child losing it right now?
Connor Franta is a YouTuber who got his start way back in 2010, but rose to popularity in 2012 through his involvement with the collab channel O2L — which featured internet stars like JC Caylen, Kian Lawley, Ricky Dillon, Trevi Moran, Sam Pottorff, and Ricardo Ordieres. He publicly came out as gay in 2014 with a YouTube video posted on his personal channel, which has amassed over 12 million views.
And while you may know Troye Sivan in 2025 for his song “Rush” or his close friendship with Charli xcx, internet vets know him from his YouTube channel back in the mid-2010s. Aside from his solo content and early music, Sivan frequently collaborated with other YouTubers in that era… including Connor Franta.
Since their initial collaborations in the 2010s, fans have shipped the two celebs — though neither one of them ever confirmed their relationship. That is, until recently, when fans believed Franta and Sivan got into some internet beef because of (*checks notes*) Chappell Roan. What in the 2014 is happening?
What happened between Connor Franta & Troye Sivan?
On Aug. 14, Sivan posted a carousel of photos captioned “a series of images..” that featured an old photo of him and Chappell Roan (pre-superstardom) as the cover. Fans were quick to notice that the photo cropped out Franta, who was on the other side of Roan in the OG photo. Sivan responded in the comments saying, “FYI I found that pic online doing my weekly google of ‘troye sivan and chappell roan’, not my crop!!!!!”
Then, on Aug. 15, Franta posted the same photo as the cover of a carousel, but instead, cropping out Sivan. He captioned the post “my good side,” which fans were quick to point out is a direct reference to Sivan’s 2018 song “The Good Side,” which was speculated to be about Franta.
For the days after the posts, fans were wondering if there was any actual bad blood between the two creators. But after about a week of nonchalance, Franta took to his YouTube channel to post a video addressing the supposed beef.
“There is no drama, there is no tea,” Franta said. “I think maybe you clicked on it for one or the other. However, there is no bad blood between my former boyfriend and myself.”
Franta ended the video by addressing his former boyfriend, saying, “The final words I have are actually for him. So, if you happen to be watching this, I just wanted to let you know that I’m proud of you, too, for every single thing that you’ve done.”
After the video was posted, the internet absolutely lost it. I don’t blame ’em: a Tronnor confirmation is huge… for a niche corner of the internet, that is.
IDK about you, but a Tronnor confirmation was not on my 2025 bingo card. Now, I’m kind of rooting for them to get back together…