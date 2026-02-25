So… Are Connor & Bri From ‘LIB’ Broken Up For Good?

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 10 follow. Well, it looks like the first Love Is Blind Season 10 couple has ended their engagement before reaching the altar — and IDK about you, but I’m shocked. On Episode 11 of the Netflix dating show, Connor and Bri (or Breezy, as she likes to be called) decided not to get married — but why? And, more importantly, are Connor and Bri broken up for good?

FWIW, Connor and Bri were one of the most stable couples of the season: They seemed to brush off surrounding drama, and appeared to be genuinely interested in each other. The couple also managed to stay relatively unbothered after Chris hit on Bri (after his relationship with Jessica ended) in front of Connor during a group meet-up: The two even laughed about it afterward, and moved on from the entire situation. So, when Bri came to Connor to end their engagement in Episode 10, it came as a shock — not just to fans, but to Connor as well. (I mean, they just went on that cute train date a few days prior and seemed super in love! What gives?!)

What started off as a sweet conversation about falling in love sight-unseen quickly turned into one of the most unexpected breakups of the season. So, here’s the tea on the fallout.

@people Connor is completely unbothered by Bri’s closure conversation with Chris that aired during episode 9 of LoveIsBlind. #LoveIsBlindSeason10 ♬ original sound – People Magazine

Did Bri & Connor break up onLove Is Blind Season 10?

Well… kind of? Bri and Connor’s conversation initially started with the two communicating over Bri’s busy work schedule. As a Senior Merchant at Bath & Body Works corporate, Bri said that her demanding career had been causing her not to “show up” for Connor, even though she knows she could give him “so much more” in terms of time and emotional availability. Bri also told Connor she felt like he wasn’t getting “the best version” of her, to which he claimed that he would love Bri regardless, and he was willing to work through Bri’s struggles adapting to her new, engaged lifestyle.

However, Bri told Connor that seeing his house and car made her feel like he didn’t “give a sh*t about anything,” and gave her doubts about how he would show up as a partner. She then told Connor that she was used to a partner who could “out-alpha” her and take more initiative, which was an adjustment in her relationship with Connor.

Eventually, Bri ended her engagement with Connor because she felt like she wasn’t 100% positive that he was her forever partner, and that she wasn’t ready to get married. Connor reiterated that he was sure about Bri, and was willing to make it work to prove to her that he can show up as a reliable, proactive partner.

Are Bri & Connor still together?

Despite the rollercoaster conversation, it didn’t seem like the relationship ended completely: The two seemed to be on the same page about building their connection as partners, and hopeful about getting married someday. Plus, the two still follow each other on Instagram!

I guess we’ll have to wait until the reunion to see if the couple actually stayed together, or if they couldn’t make it work.