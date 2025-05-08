I’m Cracking TF Up At These Conclave Memes

ICYMI, the internet has been having an absolute field day with conclave memes about the next pope — and IDK about y’all, but I’m lowkey here for it. Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, speculation has been swirling about who will be chosen as the next Pope to lead the Catholic Church. But, leave it to the internet to turn a deeply sacred (and centuries-old) tradition into a viral internet meme.

Things really took off when President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated photo of himself dressed as the Pope (oof). While thousands were outraged and were quick to criticize the post as disrespectful, the memes practically wrote themselves after this. The photo immediately went viral, and from there, the internet became a full-blown meme central.

On TikTok, users immediately memed the situation, with some comparing the selection of the new pope to the NBA draft, calling it the “Pope Playoffs.” Meanwhile, X, formerly known as Twitter, was filled with AI-generated memes of everyone’s favorite celebrities, like Lana Del Rey, Zendaya, and even Mr. Bean, imagined as the next pope. From unhinged tweets to insane AI-generated images, here are some of my personal favorite memes of the internet’s reaction to the pope-picking process.

And y’all, they even made a Pope Crave.

(EXCLUSIVE) Important notes from day 2 of conclave smoke watch from our on-the-ground Vatican reporter: pic.twitter.com/FoOxvQ3UTU — Pope Crave (@ClubConcrave) May 8, 2025

The internet is having a great time with this one.

IDK what’s more entertaining, the fact that people are making memes out of the Pope selection process or that people are actually betting on what the next Pope’s race will be.

The new pope has been elected Snoop Doggius… #POPESTOCK pic.twitter.com/9dOn21gMbM — Sunset Blush ☂️ (@SunsetBlushband) May 8, 2025

May the best drag queen win.

the sixteenth chapel when they have a new pope pic.twitter.com/k1KP9Rpi8v — cleon (@dragonsnaydra) May 7, 2025

They have elected a new pope pic.twitter.com/DWPHjWbC1i — Memes (@PardonMyMeme) April 21, 2025

So, are they gonna fight to the death to determine who the next Pope is, or what…

A new pope has been chosen! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1n1Nj5r7yq — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) April 22, 2025

Happy Pope Playoffs to all who celebrate!

😂🤪🙏 To everyone who lost their minds over the Prez pic, behold Pope Bean—guaranteed to make you snort-laugh without a single offended gasp! Bet you’re all giggles now, you silly geese! 😂🤪🙏 pic.twitter.com/BnY9iwktVd — CUOZ/HTWC (@CUOZHTWC) May 7, 2025

Because we have a new pope.



Pope Felon XXXIV pic.twitter.com/wbSpnTnEQb — Make It Memeingful (@WeTheMemeingful) May 4, 2025

Garfield becomes the new pope next monday. pic.twitter.com/K89O2XXQdD — meme bastard (@mask_bastard) February 24, 2025

Lowkey not mad about it. No more Mondays and endless lasagna? Sign me up!

breaking: meme crave has been named the new pope pic.twitter.com/iEZl65wHqX — Meme Crave (@meme_crave) May 7, 2025

There have been reports of a leek in the conclave. Turns out, it's the new pope. pic.twitter.com/OWMAIs5m1N — CatholicComedy (@catholic_comedy) May 8, 2025

posted this on my story and my friend asked if he's the new pope 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h75UrqMUhL — laura🪽 (@STARM1LT0N) May 6, 2025

Lewis Hamilton as the new Pope? I mean…he’s British, but sure…

There are many worthy candidates, and this afternoon, you can add one more to the list – Homelander. Selfless as ever, our greatest hero just offered to assume the world’s holiest position if called upon. Faithful, forgiving, and flawless in every way – he’d make a GREAT pope! pic.twitter.com/NMFluP3pxD — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 7, 2025

🚨 The Vatican has elected Lana Del Rey as the new Pope. pic.twitter.com/sqAMTfTuYO — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) May 8, 2025

Does this mean that “Young and Beautiful” plays anytime you walk into a church? If so, sign me up…

Timothee chalamet should be the new pope — taylor (@himynamestayIor) April 27, 2025

IDK about y’all, but these memes lowkey have me excited to see who the next Pope is gonna be. Will be manifesting that it’s Jacob Elordi, but looks like we’ll have to wait and see!