If there’s one thing Gen Z will never run out of, it’s creative insults, and this month, it’s AI that’s getting burned. ICYMI, people online are now calling AI (and “robots” in general) “clankers” — and yes, it’s just as petty and meme-able as it sounds. But what is a clanker, and where did the name come from?

Funnily enough, the word itself comes straight from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where battle droids were nicknamed “clankers” (derogatory). Originally used by clone troopers as a term of disapproval, it’s now being revived on social media as a modern-day slur for anything remotely AI-generated or robotic.

Clanker discourse has officially taken over the timeline of multiple social media apps, and it’s spreading faster than whatever new chatbot your university just added to its payroll. Like most unhinged internet trends, this one started with memes, and now, it’s spiraled into full-blown clanker chaos. I mean, people are talking about AI like it’s a villain from a YA dystopian novel.

The beauty of it all is how deeply unserious it is. I mean, Gen Zers aren’t holding formal press conferences about the dangers of AI. They’re just talking smack with the same tone you’d probably use for a crusty ex. And somehow, it makes sense. When something’s happening that we can’t seem to keep up with, Gen Z doesn’t panic — we roast.

Never thought i would use this outside star wars pic.twitter.com/kr4FqP7m8T — afrizaL (@afffrizaL) July 22, 2025

Clanker memes are the kind of post that would’ve made absolutely zero sense three years ago, but now? It feels weirdly right. Whether it’s a robot vacuum, a customer service bot that can’t understand basic English, or an AI-generated drawing of hands with 12.5 fingers, there’s just a shared fatigue with all things robotic. And the term “clanker” somehow captures all of it — the metallic awkwardness, the emotional emptiness, the sheer ick of having a fridge with a built-in iPad. (Seriosuly, why does my toaster need a wifi connection?)

when u call customer support and a clanker picks up pic.twitter.com/4Y45p5f6Q0 — terminally onλine εngineer 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 ~ new era (@tekbog) July 21, 2025

What’s kind of amazing is how fast the internet united around this word. Nobody even questioned it. No one asked, “Wait, are we sure we want to use Star Wars slang in real life?” Everyone just collectively decided, “yep, this is what we will now call the robots,” and immediately began slandering them.

They made clanker a slur right before our eyes pic.twitter.com/6fOkbXytTe — Phi (@FatherPhi) July 21, 2025

So if you catch someone calling their Uber Eats deliverer a clanker this week, no, they’re not committing a hate crime — at least, not against a human.