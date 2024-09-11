There’s A New Power Move On ‘The Circle’ Season 7 & It’s Risky

Get ready The Circle fans, because Netflix’s hit reality competition series is back for Season 7. The new season premiered on Sept. 11 with its first four episodes and fans are in for a wild ride as this season contains a major twist that will shake up the game entirely. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The Circle Season 7 follow.

It’s called the “Disruptor Mode” and at random times during the game, players are presented with this opportunity on the screen. They can then choose, in that moment, whether or not to activate it. Essentially, this means that by activating disruptor mode, you will become the disruptor. Becoming the disruptor could give the player an advantage or disadvantage in the game (so players need to decide wisely if it’s worth the risk since they don’t know if it’s good or bad). The power given to the disruptor is different each time. So due to its mysteriousness, it’s truly a gamble on how it could impact the game.

Players who are presented with the Disruptor Mode need to act quickly though, because even if multiple people want to become the disruptor, it’s only one at a time, so the player who is chosen must act before the opportunity is presented to someone else.

Viewers have already seen this new twist have a major impact on the game. The first time the disruptor was introduced was in the first episode. The players were a little hesitant to volunteer. However, “Gianna” (who is actually a catfish) decided to take the risk because she was already ranked in last place by two influencers and knew there was a chance she could be eliminated.

This ended up being a good decision because “Gianna” was saved due to the disruptor power and got a second chance in the game after being eliminated.

The second time the power was used was when it was given to Kevin. There was a welcome party to introduce the two new players into the game and Kevin was automatically invited, but had the power to invite two others to the party. This could cause problems for Kevin if he selects the wrong person.

The third time the power was used actually affected two players in the game. The two players selected as the disruptors were “Rachel” (catfish) and Madelyn, and they were required to swap profiles (yikes!). They needed to secretly play as each other until the next blocking. Viewers don’t see the effects of this disruptor in the first four episodes, but the players don’t look happy. It is definitely sure to cause chaos down the line.

As you can see, the disruptor changes everything. If this twist is any indication of how the rest of the season is going to play out, then viewers are in for a wild (but entertaining) ride!