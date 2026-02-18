Chloe Kim & Myles Garrett’s Quotes About Each Other Have Me Believing In Love

Whether you’ve been following all of the updates from the 2026 Winter Olympics or just see the occasional social media post, the Games have been filled with laugh-out-loud commentary, iconic athletes, and unforgettable moments, including some heartwarming romantic gestures. One athletic power couple in particular has captured the hearts of everyone watching the Olympics: Chloe Kim and Myles Garrett.

Kim is a gold medal-winning professional snowboarder while Garrett plays defensive end for Ohio’s football team, the Cleveland Browns. While rumors of their relationship sparked in May 2025 after the two were spotted together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the couple confirmed their relationship in November 2025 when Kim was seen supporting Garrett at a Browns game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The internet has been obsessed with the supportive couple — especially during this year’s Winter Olympics. After all, Garrett traveled to Italy to support his girlfriend. (And what’s sweeter than that?) Beyond the pair being the cutest athletic couple, everyone on the internet has been obsessed with the sweet statements the couple has said about each other. Kim and Garrett are the blueprint, and these quotes alone will restore even the deepest cynic’s belief in love.

Garrett Supports Kim Before The Olympics Garrett gave some insight into the couple’s relationship before traveling to support Kim at the Games in February 2026. “She’s always texting, she’s always calling to see how I’m doing during the year, and I’m doing the same right now. I’m checking on her, seeing how she’s feeling, emotionally and physically,” he shared. He also said he’s “just trying to be her rock because throughout the year she’s mine.” Valentine’s Day Posts View this post on Instagram Kim and Garrett also shared sweet messages to each other on Valentine’s Day 2026. Garrett’s post on Instagram included photos of Kim competing at the Games, and a picture of the two on FaceTime. Garrett wrote, “So proud of you! I’m thankful that I get to be by your side watching the extraordinary things you do. You fought through so much to even get to this point and you earned everything and more.” Kim commented saying, “My love!! Thank you for dealing with my craziness over the last couple months. Grateful for you, forever my Valentine,” with a red heart at the end. OK, my heart is melting. Kim Swoons Over Garrett Kim recently spoke about her relationship with Garrett on The Today Show. When talking about her partner, Kim said, “I mean it’s so fun. He’s truly my best friend. He’s such an amazing addition to my support system. It’s very special, cause I feel like he gets it, he gets what it’s like to be in this position, he gets what it’s like to be an athlete. He understands the pressure and all of that. So, he’s been an amazing person, and, yeah, he’s my rock, my best friend.”

Needless to say, Kim and Garrett are an iconic power couple that reminds us to never ever settle for anything less than our best friend in our partner.