‘Roommates’ Star Chloe East Named Her New Fish After Sadie Sandler

Chloe East and Sadie Sandler are co-stars of the new Netflix college comedy Roommates, which hit the streamer on April 17, but Sandler isn’t the only Sadie in East’s life. “I actually just got a fish a couple days ago. The fish’s name is Sadie,” East tells Her Campus in an exclusive cast video. Sandler’s response: “Wait, for real?!” Banding together for Her Campus’s And They Were Roommates, the Roommates cast — East and Sandler, as well as Bella Murphy, Jaya Harper, Storm Reid, and Billy Byrk — spilled all the relatable tea surrounding the age-old story of being roommates in college — some bonds are so deep, you get a fish named after you.

“The fish is a female beta fish — a pink, [sparkly] situation,” East says. “Every morning I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Sadieeeee!’” The news of East’s new pet came as Her Campus asked the cast which co-star was most likely to bring home a stray dog without asking their roommate. “Maybe that is what you’re saying though, because I just went to Petco, got a fish, and a tank, and a filter. Maybe you’re right.”

As for other “most likely to” prompts, Sandler was designated most likely to create a chore chart (“Definitely me,” she says), while Storm Reid was crowned most likely to do their 10-step skin care routine in the bathroom while her roommate was waiting to pee. “If you’re my best friend, my sister, like somebody that’s in the bathroom and you’re peeing, that’s not gonna bother me. That’s your business, not mine,” Reid says.

If these interactions don’t scream the realness of college roommates, what does? Roommates stars Sandler as hopeful college freshman Devon, opposite of East — aka Devon’s her new cool roommate, Celeste. The film follows the two around their freshman year as they navigate the whirlwind of living on campus, getting into frat parties, getting fake IDs, and most of all, exploring brand new relationships with roommates.

Watch the full Her Campus And They Were Roommates video below, and stream Roommates on Netflix now.