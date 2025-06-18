It’s crunch time for Chloe Chambers. Racing in her second (and final) season in F1 Academy, the all-women racing series, Chambers tells me, “It’s time to really focus and do the best that you can.” Lucky for her, she’s great under pressure.

Chloe Chambers has been racing for the past 12 years. She transitioned to the world of F1 Academy at just 19, racing for the Campos team — she was supported by Haas in 2024 and now Red Bull in 2025. She also stars in Netflix’s docuseries F1: The Academy, which centers the racing series’ 2024 season. In her second season of F1 Academy racing with Red Bull, Chambers has learned a lot. “It’s just all about experience,” Chambers says. “Experiencing a race weekend, building up your relationship with the team… I’ve been lucky to be able to have the same team and have two really good teammates for my second year.”

It’s clear her experiences last season have been paying off, with Chambers recently winning Race 3 of F1 Academy’s races in Montreal. Going into Montreal, Chambers had over a month to prepare. “Most of our preparation, especially coming into a new track, is on the simulator. Luckily for us, in the Red Bull Academy program, we have access to the Red Bull sim, so basically the most accurate track model that you could possibly get.” With F1 Academy’s limited practice sessions, these sim sessions can be essential to a successful race weekend.

Beyond the sim, Chambers has perfected her mindset while taking long breaks away from the track. “Obviously you’re in the gym, keeping up with your physical training, but your mind is always on your performance. For me, I do like to take my time away from the track, but I’m always thinking about it.” Mindset is just as important on race day as it is in the days leading up to the race, Chambers says that while she’s waiting in the car for the race, “a lot of it is just getting into the right mindset, visualizing what you’re going to work on and how it’s going to feel.”

With the popularity of motorsport continuing to grow in the U.S. and the recent release of Netflix’s F1: The Academy, there is also a bigger spotlight on drivers like Chambers. For her part, Chambers is appreciating the attention. “Racing with F1 Academy and being on the support bill for Formula 1 on a Formula 1 weekend, you get a lot of attention from it. So I think that I’ve already kind of learned how to deal with it a little bit,” Chambers says. “But now that the Netflix series is out, hopefully more people will start to watch it and we’ll be able to raise the profile of F1 and F1 Academy.”

On top of racing, traveling, and her growing stardom, Chambers is also a student at Arizona State, where she’s taking online classes and studying business administration. Her choice for a major came out of her experience racing. “Until late 2023, I had managed myself with my dad, and I was able to learn just through experience. And then I started studying it in school.”

You’d think it would be a lot to balance, but for Chambers, “it’s actually been pretty straightforward.” Chambers says, “I grew up pretty much doing this, having to deal with school and racing and being away from school, making up work that I missed. So for me it came pretty naturally.”

As for tips for those of us who may not be so experienced in the world of multi-tasking school and work, Chambers says, “It’s just all about being organized” and communicating with those around you. “Send an email here or there if you need to delay something or make something up. Give people a heads up.”

Outside of the classroom, Chambers has also learned a lot on track. “Doing sports in general can teach you so much about life,” Chambers says. “I’ve definitely learned a lot of life skills that a lot of people my age definitely have no idea about.” Chambers urges everyone to try out new things, whether it’s sports or something else. “We’re all a little bit different, but I think in everything that you do, it should be something that you enjoy and something that you’re passionate about,” she says. “For me, I’ve always said the day that I stop enjoying motorsport and stop enjoying racing is the day that I know that maybe it’s time to take a step away.” But for Chambers, today is not that day.