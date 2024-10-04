Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Charli XCX
Charli XCX
@charli_xcx via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

All Of The Artists Charli XCX Has Teased ‘Brat’ Remix Collabs With (So Far)

Makalah Wright

In the midst of us trying to figure out if Charli XCX is really giving us a song with Rosalía, she has teased even more potential collabs. If you’ve noticed photos of billboards with a famous artist’s name on it circulating through social media lately, trust me, you’re not hallucinating. Over the last few days, fans have been spotting neon green billboards popping up around the United States, and each billboard has a singer’s name written backward. 

On Oct. 4, a new billboard caught the internet’s attention as it featured Ariana Grande’s name in black font with a neon green background. So far, Grande, Tinashe, Bon Iver, and The 1975 have had billboards that sport the “brat” aesthetic that became widely known thanks to Charli XCX. 

Fans are now convinced Charli XCX is using these billboards to tease collabs on her upcoming remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. However, as of this writing, it’s unclear which songs on the album each artist will be featured on.

The remix album is set to be released on Oct. 11, and fans can expect artists like Lorde and Billie Eilish to be featured, due to their collaborations with Charli XCX on the songs  “guess” and “the girl, so confusing”, respectively. Troye Sivan and Addison Rae will also be on the upcoming album thanks to their respective features on the remixes of  Charli XCX’s tracks  “Talk Talk” and  “Von Dutch.”

The remix album is expected to have 18 tracks, so even more billboards with artists’s names may be popping up across the country in the next few days. But even with the few billboards that have already been spotted, many fans have taken to  X to express their excitement over these billboard teases. TBH, a Tinashe collab will be the death of me. 

Don’t look for me on Oct. 11 because I’ll be listening to the Brat remix album on repeat that day. Until then, I’ll be keeping a lookout for any new billboard teases. 

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.