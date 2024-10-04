All Of The Artists Charli XCX Has Teased ‘Brat’ Remix Collabs With (So Far)

In the midst of us trying to figure out if Charli XCX is really giving us a song with Rosalía, she has teased even more potential collabs. If you’ve noticed photos of billboards with a famous artist’s name on it circulating through social media lately, trust me, you’re not hallucinating. Over the last few days, fans have been spotting neon green billboards popping up around the United States, and each billboard has a singer’s name written backward.

On Oct. 4, a new billboard caught the internet’s attention as it featured Ariana Grande’s name in black font with a neon green background. So far, Grande, Tinashe, Bon Iver, and The 1975 have had billboards that sport the “brat” aesthetic that became widely known thanks to Charli XCX.

Fans are now convinced Charli XCX is using these billboards to tease collabs on her upcoming remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. However, as of this writing, it’s unclear which songs on the album each artist will be featured on.

The remix album is set to be released on Oct. 11, and fans can expect artists like Lorde and Billie Eilish to be featured, due to their collaborations with Charli XCX on the songs “guess” and “the girl, so confusing”, respectively. Troye Sivan and Addison Rae will also be on the upcoming album thanks to their respective features on the remixes of Charli XCX’s tracks “Talk Talk” and “Von Dutch.”

The remix album is expected to have 18 tracks, so even more billboards with artists’s names may be popping up across the country in the next few days. But even with the few billboards that have already been spotted, many fans have taken to X to express their excitement over these billboard teases. TBH, a Tinashe collab will be the death of me.

tinashe and ariana on the brat remix album this is heaven for me and my faves pic.twitter.com/uDNSWz2lka — ᵖᵃᵘˡ (@nationmani) October 4, 2024

TINASHE AND ARIANA ON BRAT REMIX ALBUM pic.twitter.com/wdVNXJ0iHX — 𝙋𝘽 ✴︎ (@pinkbirfday) October 4, 2024

I’m literally crying tears of joy on my train to work. I’ve been an angel for like 8/9 years now and I loved every moment of it but brat is simply on another level. Billie Eilish, Lorde, Shygirl, TINASHE and ARIANA GRANDE?! Like this woman is unstoppable!!!! (And also feels like… — Thy/Thou (@nottheybutthy) October 4, 2024

Don’t look for me on Oct. 11 because I’ll be listening to the Brat remix album on repeat that day. Until then, I’ll be keeping a lookout for any new billboard teases.