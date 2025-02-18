FYI, You Can Call Chappell Roan’s Hotline For A Snippet Of Her New Song “The Giver”

Calling all members of the “Pink Pony Club,” our favorite artist’s favorite artist is releasing the song we’ve all been waiting for. ICYMI, Chappell Roan will soon be giving us her unreleased track “The Giver.”

Roan first performed “The Giver” on a November 2024 episode of Saturday Night Live, and it immediately became a fan favorite. However, not long after Roan’s performance, the song was no longer available on SNL’s official YouTube channel. Thankfully, it seems as though “The Giver” may be moving from Soundcloud onto official streaming services very soon as it appears Roan is strategically planning for its official release.

Over Valentine’s Day weekend, billboards featuring Roan dressed as a lawyer and references to “The Giver” lyrics with “Call (620)-HOT-TO-GO” started popping up around the country. When you call the number, the line encourages you to press any number one through five to hear a snippet of the beloved unreleased song.

First being seen in Nashville over V-day weekend and now in Times Square, fans suspect that as per Roan’s SNL sign tease, billboards should be popping up in Santa Monica next for more song exposure.

Though “The Giver” has been popularized by fans, it isn’t the only song they’ve been waiting for. During the summer of 2024, Roan took to various festival stages to perform “The Subway” and although there is no official release for this song, “The Giver” fans *definitely* believe that these two tracks are coming soon. They even think the songs will be on Roan’s next studio album.

the first billboard for ‘the giver’ was in nashville, the second was in NYC… santa monica you’re up next according to the signs from chappell’s SNL performance of ‘the giver’! pic.twitter.com/vU6RB01nYr — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) February 18, 2025

WHAT IF CHAPPELL RELEASES THE GIVER TOMORROW ON HER BIRTHDAY…. pic.twitter.com/IFFfHHk1di — cherry ⋆˙⟡ (@cherry_roan) February 18, 2025

A new Chappell Roan billboard has appeared in New York City! pic.twitter.com/jk3j91XrWR — 🏁 (@concertleaks) February 18, 2025

Fans have also taken to social media to predict how 2025 will go for Roan as she rises to the top once again.

chappell roan 2025:

Feb- the giver ann

mar- the giver release

apr- new merch drop

may- teasing for a new single

jun- official announcement for single

jul- song drop

aug-teasing for the new album

Sept- vmas

Oct- a surprise drop single

nov- official announcement

dec- release! pic.twitter.com/tkY9SJAa9i — tucker 𐙚⊹ ࣪ ˖⋆⭒˚｡⋆ (@tfsr1rlfemt_) February 18, 2025

Though nothing is confirmed and we may have to wait an unknown amount of time before we can listen to our unreleased favorites, it’s safe to say that our Midwestern Princess’ music will be streamed on repeat yet again *very* soon.