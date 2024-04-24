Billie Eilish Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality In The Most Real Way Possible

Billie Eilish just got super candid about her sexuality in an April 24 interview with Rolling Stone. Eilish has always been one to speak her mind, but her latest cover story has fans seeing a different side of her and TBH, I’m here for it.

In Eilish’s cover story with Rolling Stone, she spoke about the inspiration behind her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft. During a surprise listening party at Coachella on April 14, Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O’Connell played a snippet of their track “LUNCH.” The song candidly talks about sexually pleasing a woman as it includes lyrics like, “I could eat that girl for lunch, and she dances on my tongue. It tastes like she might be the one.” Whew!

“LUNCH” might be the most explicit we’ve ever heard Eilish get on a song, but she revealed a deeper meaning behind this track than the lyrics explain. Eilish told Rolling Stone, “That song actually helped me become who I am, to be real,” she said. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.”

She continued, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

Not only did Eilish get candid about her sexual experiences with other women, but she also talked about how she likes pleasing herself. She told Rolling Stone that she uses self-pleasure to decompress.

“Self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me,” she said. Eilish even shared how masturbation helped her with body dysmorphia.

“People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life,” she said. “[Sex] can really, really save you sometimes. Can’t recommend it more, to be real.”

It’s safe to say we can expect to see a different side of Eilish on this new album. Since her debut album, we’ve watched her grow into a young woman. Now, we get to see her embrace her sexuality like never before and take charge of her narrative. I’m excited to see what this Billie era has for us.