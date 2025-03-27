Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
@chappellroan via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

Chappell Roan’s Quotes About Sexuality On ‘Call Her Daddy’ Are Going Viral

Gabriella Greek

If there is one thing I love about Chappell Roan — besides the pop music hits she constantly  blesses us with — it’s her outspoken nature. Seeing her stand up for herself in front of paparazzi or take the stage at the Grammys to discuss the rights of young performers is so refreshing to see. You can count on her to always be speaking her mind. Something she hasn’t been super outspoken about, though? Her sexuality. That is, until Chappell Roan sat down on Call Her Daddy on March 26 and opened up about her sex life and her love life. 

Roan has kept her personal life very much under wraps, so her nonchalant revelation that she is dating someone came as a shock to everyone, including Alex Cooper. Cooper was prompted to ask, “Are you even single?” to Roan after she advocated for people to be single.  Roan responded with a simple, “No.” She continued, “It’s serious, I’m very in love.”

Roan continued on, getting even deeper with Cooper about sexuality, talking about how much easier it is being with a girl — an experience which inspired her recent song, “The Giver.” The inspiration for the song comes from Roan’s own experience on her sexuality journey, starting with being in relationships with men to going to being intimate with women, and how women tend to be “performative” and “give so much to their partner.” Roan said, “The fact that I have dated so many guys who do it wrong, they haven’t figured out they need to do better, that they need to give more.” Her song and her story brings a powerful message that many people can relate to.

Roan made it known she is very comfortable in her sexuality and identifies as queer. She also delved into the topic that she shared many previous pop girls have related to as well, mentioning the “second puberty” that stars’ bodies go through with being so vulnerable in the public. Roan said, “Something f*cked up my sexuality. I think my nervous system is so fried that I can’t even feel flirtatious.” She continued on, sharing that it is too “intense” being sexual, and how is plays out physically on her body. Roan also shared she feels as though she “reverted back to a very shameful part” of herself. Through this topic Roan made it very clear to any fans wondering why she specifically keeps her love life closed off. She went on to discuss how she feels “vulnerable” in front of the world, and that keeping her relationship very private for just a small number of people is important to her. 

On the lighter side of the topic, Chappel Roan shared the most relatable dating stories. She mentioned, “When I started hooking up with women, I realized how easy it is, actually. I realized how easy it is to eat a girl out, and how this whole time I thought it was, ‘Oh, your neck hurts so bad,’ I thought, ‘Oh it’s, like, hard, my jaw hurts.’ You know what’s hard? Sucking d*ck. Eating a girl out? You can lay down!” Roan continued on sharing another funny dating story, mentioning some of her first thoughts while on her sexuality journey with women, sharing, “When I started hooking up with women, I was like, f*ck you guys. This is enjoyable, first of all. Second of all, it’s way, way easier. It’s actually fucking crazy. So what, you can’t find the clit? Work harder. It may take 10 minutes longer. That’s fine.”

Gabriella Greek is a part of the national writer’s program for Her Campus Media. You can find her covering the coolest new fashion trends you’ve been obsessed with trying and giving you the four-one-one on all the latest celebrity news. She is a senior at The University of Alabama studying Fashion Merchandising and Sales, and is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of Her Campus at Alabama. She has also contributed to other notable publications like Girl's Life Magazine and Alice, Alabama's women's magazine. She had the opportunity to attend New York Fashion Week 2024, covering the Rise NYFW show, and taking on the runway while walking for Model Icon. She has a passion for competing in beauty pageants and was awarded the titles of Princess of America’s Miss Pennsylvania 2023, and Miss Coal Region Volunteer 2024. While on the Tuscaloosa campus she spends most of her time with her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, and all of her sisters. She has a heart for volunteering and spends her time working to provide young women with the resources to foster confidence and positivity in their lives. In her free time you can find her driving around in her pink Jeep Wrangler, watching the Kardashians, joining in on a pilates class, or jamming out to Megan Thee Stallion. After college she plans to move to Los Angeles or New York City to start her career writing for a fashion magazine and then later pursuing her life long dream of designing her own fashion brand.