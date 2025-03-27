If there is one thing I love about Chappell Roan — besides the pop music hits she constantly blesses us with — it’s her outspoken nature. Seeing her stand up for herself in front of paparazzi or take the stage at the Grammys to discuss the rights of young performers is so refreshing to see. You can count on her to always be speaking her mind. Something she hasn’t been super outspoken about, though? Her sexuality. That is, until Chappell Roan sat down on Call Her Daddy on March 26 and opened up about her sex life and her love life.

Roan has kept her personal life very much under wraps, so her nonchalant revelation that she is dating someone came as a shock to everyone, including Alex Cooper. Cooper was prompted to ask, “Are you even single?” to Roan after she advocated for people to be single. Roan responded with a simple, “No.” She continued, “It’s serious, I’m very in love.”

Roan continued on, getting even deeper with Cooper about sexuality, talking about how much easier it is being with a girl — an experience which inspired her recent song, “The Giver.” The inspiration for the song comes from Roan’s own experience on her sexuality journey, starting with being in relationships with men to going to being intimate with women, and how women tend to be “performative” and “give so much to their partner.” Roan said, “The fact that I have dated so many guys who do it wrong, they haven’t figured out they need to do better, that they need to give more.” Her song and her story brings a powerful message that many people can relate to.

Roan made it known she is very comfortable in her sexuality and identifies as queer. She also delved into the topic that she shared many previous pop girls have related to as well, mentioning the “second puberty” that stars’ bodies go through with being so vulnerable in the public. Roan said, “Something f*cked up my sexuality. I think my nervous system is so fried that I can’t even feel flirtatious.” She continued on, sharing that it is too “intense” being sexual, and how is plays out physically on her body. Roan also shared she feels as though she “reverted back to a very shameful part” of herself. Through this topic Roan made it very clear to any fans wondering why she specifically keeps her love life closed off. She went on to discuss how she feels “vulnerable” in front of the world, and that keeping her relationship very private for just a small number of people is important to her.

On the lighter side of the topic, Chappel Roan shared the most relatable dating stories. She mentioned, “When I started hooking up with women, I realized how easy it is, actually. I realized how easy it is to eat a girl out, and how this whole time I thought it was, ‘Oh, your neck hurts so bad,’ I thought, ‘Oh it’s, like, hard, my jaw hurts.’ You know what’s hard? Sucking d*ck. Eating a girl out? You can lay down!” Roan continued on sharing another funny dating story, mentioning some of her first thoughts while on her sexuality journey with women, sharing, “When I started hooking up with women, I was like, f*ck you guys. This is enjoyable, first of all. Second of all, it’s way, way easier. It’s actually fucking crazy. So what, you can’t find the clit? Work harder. It may take 10 minutes longer. That’s fine.”